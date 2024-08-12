Support truly

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran offered an apology on Sunday after he used a homophobic slur while responding to a heckler.

Duran was batting during a game against the Houston Astros in Boston on Sunday when the heckler began taunting him, reportedly telling him over and over that the baseball player would need a tennis racket to actually connect with a pitch.

The outfielder turned to the fan and tossed out the slur in-between pitches, reportedly saying "shut up, you f****** f*****." The slur was reportedly not yelled out but was loud enough for a live telecast of the match to pick up.

Boston ultimately lost the game 10-2, NBC News reports.

Duran offered an apology after the incident, acknowledging that he used a "truly horrific word" and that he felt bad for doing so.

Jarren Duran said he felt ‘awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed’ ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed," Duran said. "I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility."

The Red Sox organization also offered an apology for Duran, "especially to the LGBTQ community."

According to Red Sox officials, the team moved immediately to respond to Duran's comments once the game ended.

"We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity," the team said in a statement.

At this point it is unclear if Duran is going to face any disciplinary action from the team or from Major League Baseball.

In the past, players who have used slurs or other insensitive language have been mandated to attend sensitivity or diversity education and have been suspended from games.

Duran, a 2024 All-Star, is one of Boston's top sluggers with a .291 average, 14 home runs, and 58 RBIs.

The Red Sox had just honored Duran prior to the game with the team's "Heart and Hustle Award," according to The Guardian. The award recognizes a player with "a passion for the game" who "best embodies its values, spirit, and traditions."