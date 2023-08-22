Jump to content

Former Houston college basketball player Reggie Chaney dies aged 23

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 22 August 2023 15:02
Comments
<p>Reggie Chaney playing for the University of Houston Cougars in 2021. He is pictured here with head coach Kelvin Sampson</p>

Reggie Chaney playing for the University of Houston Cougars in 2021. He is pictured here with head coach Kelvin Sampson

(USA TODAY Sports)

Former Houston college basketball player Reggie Chaney has died at the age of 23.

Mr Chaney died on Monday night.

No cause of death is currently known.

He played at the University of Houston for three seasons after a two season stint with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mr Chaney was reportedly planning to join a Greek professional basketball team, the AE Psychiko, according to the Houston Chronicle.

