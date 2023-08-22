Former Houston college basketball player Reggie Chaney dies aged 23
Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 22 August 2023 15:02 Comments
Former Houston college basketball player Reggie Chaney has died at the age of 23.
Mr Chaney died on Monday night.
No cause of death is currently known.
He played at the University of Houston for three seasons after a two season stint with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Mr Chaney was reportedly planning to join a Greek professional basketball team, the AE Psychiko, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies