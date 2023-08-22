Former Houston college basketball player Reggie Chaney dies aged 23

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Houston college basketball player Reggie Chaney has died at the age of 23.

Mr Chaney died on Monday night.

No cause of death is currently known.

He played at the University of Houston for three seasons after a two season stint with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mr Chaney was reportedly planning to join a Greek professional basketball team, the AE Psychiko, according to the Houston Chronicle.