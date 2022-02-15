Remington becomes first gun maker held liable for mass shooting after settling with Sandy Hook families
Remington Arms agreed to settle a liability lawsuit brought by the families of Sandy Hook victims, marking the first time a gun manufacturer has been held liable for a mass shooting.
The lawsuit was brought against Remington almost eight years ago by the families of five adults and four children who were killed in the shooting. A Bushmaster XM15-E2s semiautomatic rifle was used in the 2012 shooting.
The rifle is Remington's version of the AR-15.
“The plaintiffs in this action hereby give Notice that a settlement agreement has been executed between the parties,” a court filing said.
The families will reportedly provide more details of the settlement during a press conference celebrating the victory.
According to the lawsuit, the families argued that Remington showed negligence by entrusting civilian consumers with weapons built for military and police applications. Further, they argued that Remington violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act by marketing their rifles to “high risk young men.”
Remington filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Before the settlement, the company maintained that the families’ arguments were void under the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which generally grants arms manufacturers civil liability immunity in the event a third party uses their products for crime.
