Third Republican debate live updates: Five candidates gear up to take stage in Miami tonight
Five contenders for the Republican Party presidential nomination will face off in Miami as support for abortion rights boosts Democratic turnout
5 Republicans Qualify for Next Presidential Debate
The third Republican primary debate will take place tonight, broadcast by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.
To qualify, candidates needed to reach at least four per cent in two national polls, or four per cent in one national poll and four per cent in two early primary states.
They also need 70,000 individual donors, including 200 donors in 20 states, according to the requirements set by the Republican National Committee (RNC).
Five candidates have qualified for the showdown – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur and woke-bashing author Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador and ex-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Former President Donald Trump has also qualified but has said that, like the first two debates, he won’t attend. He will instead hold a rally in Hialeah, Florida, not far from Miami, as a form of counter-programming.
Follow live for the latest updates as the showdown at 8pm draws nearer.
Top DeSantis donor think Trump will win
The biggest donor to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis thinks former President Donald Trump will win the GOP primary.
Robert Bigelow told the Financial Times that Mr Trump “is too strong” and that the ex-president “has the momentum, the inertia, to beat him”.
Mr Bigelow called Mr Trump a “bull” while Mr DeSantis is “dinner”.
NBC co-hosting debate with rightwing media group
When hosting the debate, NBC News is working with the Salem Media Group, a conservative media group that one of its executives has said “bankrolled” a documentary about false 2020 election claims.
The group co-hosted four debates with CNN during the 2016 election. Since then, many of its top broadcasters on talk radio and podcasts have made increasingly aggressive and bizarre remarks about politicians and social issues, The Washington Post notes.
NBC now faces criticism for working with the group, despite that there may not have been an option not to do so if the network wished to host a GOP primary debate.
Salem was put forward to work with NBC on the debate by the Republican National Committee.
Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, a Salem broadcaster, will be one of the moderators, but an NBC spokesperson said the network will have full editorial control.
Brian Rosenwald wrote a 2019 book outlining the history of talk radio. He told The Post that “this is a major mistake for NBC”.
“I think it really undermines their journalistic credibility,” he added.
The Independent has reached out to NBC for comment.
‘I’ve never lost a race, I’m not going to start now,’ Haley says ahead debate
VIDEO: 5 Republicans face off in third GOP primary debate in Miami
Jimmy Kimmel mocks ‘non-viable’ GOP debate candidates with Avengers jab
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave his review of five GOP presidential candidates he described as “non-viable” on Tuesday night, ahead of the third Republican primary debate.
The third GOP presidential debate is due to take place in Miami on Wednesday. So far, front-runner Donald Trump, who is currently embroiled in a civil fraud trial in New York, has not attended any of the primary debates.
The former president has indicated he sees no point in participating in the debates given his substantial lead over the other candidates in the polls.
He is not expected to attend the debate in Miami on Wednesday.
In his Tuesday night show, Mr Kimmel reviewed Mr Trump’s contenders, describing them as “non-viable”.
Chris Christie blames Trump ‘poison’ for GOP election losses
Former New Jersey governor and 2024 GOP hopeful Chris Christie has blamed Donald Trump’s “poison” for the Republican party’s disappointing results in the off-year elections.
Mr Christie, Mr Trump’s onetime staunch ally turned sworn nemesis, pointed out that the former president had endorsed Daniel Cameron in the Kentucky’s gubernatorial race – and that Mr Cameron then landed a major defeat in the red state.
“Cameron was a rising star in the Republican party until he decided to throw his lot in with Donald Trump,” he told CNN on Tuesday night.
“Let’s face it, Donald Trump is political and electoral poison down ballot.”
He added: “Any Republican who was overconfident about beating Joe Biden next year is a foolish Republican,” Christie said. “If he is the candidate for the Democratic Party, which it appears he will be, he will always be a difficult opponent.”
Trump aims to upstage another GOP debate with Miami rally speech
Donald Trump’s rally in Hialeah, Florida, will begin just an hour before the third Republican primary debate is set to take place in nearby Miami.
Supporters of the former president began queueing before dawn on Wednesday, more than 12 hours before Mr Trump was set to take the stage at around 7pm at the Ted Hendricks Stadium in Henry Milander Park.
Considering the average lengths of Mr Trump’s meandering campaign speeches, it’s possible he’s still talking as his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination take the stage at 8pm at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.
Parking and the lines to enter the rally venue were set to open at 8am with doors to the stadium opening up at 2pm and guest speakers beginning to appear on stage at about 6pm, CBS News notes.
Mr Trump has a massive lead over his competitors in the Republican primary, with Mr Trump having 56.5 per cent support in the average of national GOP primary polls as of 7 November put together by FiveThirtyEight.
...and what have they said about the war in Ukraine?
As President Joe Biden likes to remind anyone who’ll listen, “This is not your grandfather’s Republican Party”.
One of the issues where that’s becoming more evident by the day is Ukraine.
John McCain, the late Arizona Senator and 2008 GOP presidential candidate, sounded the alarm about Russia for years, making him one of President Vladimir Putin’s “greatest antagonists,” the Arizona Republic noted in February 2022, days after the Russian invasion began.
During the last year of his presidency in 2008, George W Bush said he “strongly supported” eventual Nato membership for Ukraine and Georgia. Last year, in a viral gaffe, he mistakenly said Iraq when he meant to call the war in Ukraine “unjustified and brutal”.
His younger brother, Jeb Bush, a former Florida Governor, went to Europe in 2015 shortly before announcing his presidential campaign.
In a speech in Berlin about a year after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support of separatists in eastern Ukraine, he said: “Russia must respect the sovereignty of all of its neighbours. And who can doubt that Russia will do what it pleases if aggression goes unanswered?”
Mr Bush was quickly bullied out of the 2016 primary by the man who would come to embody the modern Republican Party – reality TV star and real estate mogul Donald Trump.
Support for Ukraine is dividing the GOP field, with several saying the US should continue to support the war effort, while a number of others are following Mr Trump’s lead towards isolationism.
Where do the GOP candidates stand on the Israel-Hamas conflict?
The third GOP debate is set to take place on Wednesday, 8 November in Miami and the stakes have been raised for qualifying candidates as they prepare to tackle major world issues like the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.
Since the war began in October, there have been debates regarding how the US should support Israel as an ally while airstrikes and other offensives disrupt millions of innocent Palestinians.
This time around, candidates will have more time to give thoughtful answers because there are few participants due to the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) stricter criteria.
So far, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie have all met the new criteria.
Former president Donald Trump has technically qualified however he refuses to sign a pledge supporting the eventual RNC candidate and opted out of participating in the debates.
Ahead of the next debate, here’s what the qualifying candidates have said about the Israel-Hamas conflict.
What the GOP debate candidates have said about the Israel-Hamas conflict
Questions about the Israel-Hamas conflict are sure to come up during the third GOP debate next week
The Independent Debate: Should Trump abandon his 2024 run for president?
As Mr Trump’s legal battles grow more complex, many are wondering whether he will win the nomination and campaign for the election as a convicted criminal.
We want to know if you think the time is up for Trump. With the accusations surrounding the former president is it time he threw in the towel and sought a desk job away from the limelight and politics?
Or do you believe there’s still merit in bringing Mr Trump back to the White House?
Here’s how to have your say:
Tell us if Donald Trump should abandon his 2024 run for president
As Mr Trump’s legal battles grow more complex, we want to know if you think it’s time for him to give up on a future stint in the White House
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies