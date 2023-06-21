Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US Coast officials racing against time to find the missing Titanic expedition submersible said on Wednesday that rescuers have spotted mystery objects on the ocean’s surface.

With less than 24 hours of oxygen available, five people aboard the Titan tourist sub remain missing amid frantic searches for any indication that the device is still intact.

During a press briefing on Wednesday evening, Captain Jamie Frederick with the US Coast Guard revealed that helicopters flying over the ocean southwest of Newfoundland have spotted objects floating on the surface.

Mr Frederick emphasized that efforts are still very much focused on a search and rescue mission and that his team has not found any evidence that the submersible imploded. Instead, he noted, the objects spotted by search crews were most likely not linked to the submersible.

“In search and rescue missions, when aircraft are flying continuously ... there is stuff out in the ocean floating,” Mr Frederick said. “We went back, we looked at it. We didn’t determine it to be debris, it didn’t correlate with the case ... it is not uncommon during an active search.”

Elsewhere in the press conference, Mr Frederick addressed reports that search sonar equipment has picked up banging noises from an area where the Titan could potentially be stranded. Following those developments, other equipment used in the search was relocated to focus on that specific portion of the ocean.

Mr Frederick warned that while he remained hopeful, he couldn’t confirm what the noises below the surface were.

“It is very difficult to discern what the sources of those noises are, at times,” Carl Hartsfield with the Oceanographic Systems Laboratory said, adding that the sounds appear to be “man-made to the untrained ear.” “... But I can tell you that this team has multiple sensors, they’re sending back data expeditiously to the best in the world, they’re feeding the results back to the team, and they’re making decisions.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.