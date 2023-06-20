✕ Close Ex-British Navy officer reveals 'concerning timescales' of missing Titanic sub

A British billionaire explorer and a renowned French diver are feared to be on board the missing Titanic tourist submarine somewhere in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

Hamish Harding, who has previously travelled on the Challenger Deep to the bottom of the ocean and on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin into space, took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that he was joining OceanGate Expeditions for its Titanic mission this week.

On the submarine is reportedly French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, CBC News was told by Titanic expert Larry Daley.

A search and rescue operation is underway after a submarine used to take tourists to visit the Titanic wreckage went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Monday afternoon, Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said: “We anticipate there is somewhere between 70 and the full 96 hours available at this point.”

OceanGate Expeditions, a company offering eight-day missions to see the Titanic debris at a cost of $250,000 per person, confirmed on Monday that its submarine was lost at sea with crew members on board.

The company said in a statement that it is “exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely.”