Major US retailers are participating in spring ‘retail blackout’ - here is who is closing down for a day
Target, Costco, Aldi and Lowe’s are all expected to close for the Easter holiday later this month
Several national chain stores are closing their stores for 24 hours later this month in what some are calling a “retail blackout.”
The reason? The Christian holiday Easter, which falls on April 20 this year.
Major chains including Costco, Aldi and Sam’s Club are closing most, if not all, of their stores for a full day on Easter Sunday this year. Target is also expected to shut down its 2,000 stores across the country for the holiday, The U.S. Sun reports.
The holiday falls on a different date each time because it falls on the first full moon after the Spring equinox, which varies yearly. The holiday, which marks the end of Lent, falls between March 22 and April 25 each year.
These closures come as a growing number of chains decide to shut their doors and give their employees a break for the holiday.
But shoppers will still have options for food and Easter-themed items.
Walmart is staying open on April 20, the company confirmed to USA Today, along with Kroger, Wegman’s, Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s.
This comes as several retail locations close their brick-and-mortar stores. Kohl’s closed stores across 15 states last month, while Macy’s is set to shutter 66 stores this year.
Other chains have moved to shut down all their stores in recent months. Party City shut down all 800 stores across the U.S. in December, leaving all 6,400 full-time and 10,100 part-time workers without jobs. Buybuy Baby, a major baby retailer in several states, also shuttered all of its physical locations and transitioned to an online-only brand last year.
Here’s the full list of national chains expected to close their stores on April 20:
- ALDI
- Best Buy
- Costco
- H-E-B
- Homegoods
- Homesense
- JCPenney
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Sam's Club
- Sierra
- Target
- TJ Maxx
