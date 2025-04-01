Many schools across the UK will break for the Easter holidays on Friday, 4 April, with most schools scheduled to remain closed until Easter Monday, 21 April.

During this 18-day period, travellers can expect severe delays on various roads and motorways.

The most significant congestion is likely to occur on Friday, 4 April, and Saturday, 5 April, as families embark on their Easter getaway.

With the holidays approaching, The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder breaks down what to expect and possible pain points on transport systems.