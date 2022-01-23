The Aushwitz Memorial has called Robert F Kennedy Jr’s remarks comparing vaccines to the Holocaust “a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay”.

Speaking at an anti-vaxx rally in Washington DC on Sunday, the nephew of former president John F Kennedy claimed that in the future “none of us can run and none of us can hide”.

“Bill Gates said his 65,000 satellites alone will be able to look at every square inch of the planet 24 hours a day. They’re putting in 5G to harvest our data and control our behaviour.”

He went on to compare vaccine passports to the Nazi regime, and invoked Anne Frank in a shocking argument.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did.”

The Aushwitz Museum swiftly slammed the comments on Twitter, as did a number of other observers on Sunday.

“Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured and murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany - including children like Anne Frank - in a debate about vaccines and limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper labelled RFK an “ignorant lying menace”.

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said using antisemitic analogies to fight against life-saving vaccines is “just beyond me”.

Several thousand people were estimated to have taken part in the march from from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial.

The crowd congregated at the National Mall where they heard speeches from doctor Robert Malone and TV producer Del Bigtree.