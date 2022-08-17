Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tourist dies in freak accident on Milwaukee draw bridge

Richard Dujardin, 77, died after the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee was raised on Monday afternoon

Andrea Blanco
Wednesday 17 August 2022 17:51
Comments

E-scooter rider ploughs into car

A tourist was killed during a freak accident on a Wisconsin draw bridge.

Richard Dujardin, 77, died after the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee was raised on Monday afternoon while he was walking across it.

Mr Dujardin, a religion writer, had been visiting Milwaukee from Providence, Rhode Island, with his wife Rosemarie Dujardin, who made it safely to the other side of the bridge,The Rhode Island Providence reported. The couple was on their way to afternoon mass when the incident took place.

Mr Duajrdin grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge rose but lost his grip and fell 71ft to his death, according to the Associated Press.

He suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report said that Mr Dujardin was looking at an iPad as the bridge was raised and did not notice when the lights went off and protective arms came down.

Recommended

“He got a kick out of the little things in life. He loved to laugh. He loved a free meal at Denny’s. He loved traveling,” Mr Dujardin daughter, Julianne Grew (center), said

(Julianne Grew/Facebook )

Ms Dujardin, who was married to Mr Dujardin for 54 years and shares six adult children with him, reportedly told authorities that her husband was hard of hearing and also had vision problems.

The bridge, which controls boat traffic on the Milwaukee River, is raised and lowered by a Department of Public Works remote operator who has access to a camera view of the bridge, the AP reported.

Mr Dujardin was fondly remembered by his family and described as a kind man of faith.

“He got a kick out of the little things in life. He loved to laugh. He loved a free meal at Denny’s. He loved traveling,” his daughter, Julianne Grew told local news station WTMJ-TV. 

He was also an award-winning reporter, covering religion for more than four decades. He was visiting Milwaukee for a conference.

“One of his favorite moments was meeting [Pope] John Paul II in person and giving him cards my siblings had made for him, he was very proud of that,” Ms Grew recalled to WTMJ-TV.

Recommended

Authorities said they don’t suspect a criminal act. The employee who was operating the bridge at the time of the tragedy has worked in that position for four years, the city said in a statement to WTMJ-TV.

They are currently on leave as the investigation continues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in