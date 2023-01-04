Jump to content

College admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

Rick Singer, 62, received the longest sentence yet from the sprawling college admissions scandal

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 04 January 2023 20:30
Comments
<p>Rick Singer was sentenced to 3.5 years prison on Wednesday </p>

Rick Singer was sentenced to 3.5 years prison on Wednesday

(Associated Press)

The mastermind of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal has been sentence to three and a half years in prison.

Rick Singer, 62, received the longest sentence yet handed down in the nationwide bribery scheme that exposed how celebrities and prominent businesspeople used their wealth to buy their kids’ way into top universities.

Among the high-profile defendants to serve time in the plot were Desperate Housewives actor Felicity Huffman, Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli.

