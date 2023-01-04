College admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mastermind of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal has been sentence to three and a half years in prison.

Rick Singer, 62, received the longest sentence yet handed down in the nationwide bribery scheme that exposed how celebrities and prominent businesspeople used their wealth to buy their kids’ way into top universities.

Among the high-profile defendants to serve time in the plot were Desperate Housewives actor Felicity Huffman, Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Breaking