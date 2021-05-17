Former child actor Ricky Schroder has gone viral after he filmed himself harassing a Costco employee over coronavirus mask rules.

Schroder, who was known for his role in the television series Silver Spoons during the 1980s, posted the video confronting an employee asking him why he would not let him enter without a mask.

“Because in the state of California and the county of Los Angeles… and Costco, there has been no change to the mask policy,” the employee calmly explains.

“Yes there has been,” Schroder wrongly insists, before asking: “Didn’t you see the news?”

The 51-year-old wrongly cited a recent announcement from the chain that it would be dropping its mask requirement for those who are fully vaccinated in states that do not have a mask mandate.

“That’s not accurate,” the man, named Jason, responds to Schroder after he again insists he is not required to wear a mask. “What is accurate?” the former child star demands in return.

The employee says: “What is accurate is that Costco always goes above and beyond when following the law and the mandate in California has not changed.”

The new guidelines from the brand do not automatically overrule state guidelines and California has not reversed its mask mandate.

“In those Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does have a mask mandate, we will follow the state or local regulations and continue to require members and guests to wear a face mask or face shield,” the Costco release says.

“If they allow us,” Schroder continues defiantly. “If they grant us that our kings? The people in power? You’re going to listen to these people?”

He goes on to rant about how the government has “destroyed our economy” and the “state”. “I see,” Jason says in response. “What we are going to do is simply follow the guidelines.”

The NYPD Blue actor then turns his face to the camera and announces he has requested a refund on his membership and asks all other Americans subscribed to the brand to do so.

Another employee promptly hands Schroder a receipt with a refund on it. “Costco is simply abiding by the law, and that’s the law,” the employee says before Schroder leaves and ends the video.

The dispute comes after the CDC announced last week that those who are fully vaccinated Americans are no longer required to wear masks or social distance, but only if states choose to drop their overarching guidelines.

The child actor previously made headlines last year after he posed for a photo with Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin.