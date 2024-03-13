The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Country music star Luke Bryan has spoken out after a college student disappeared after being asked to leave his bar in Nashville on Friday.

Bryan, who owns Luke’s 32 Bridge, posted to his Instagram story about the disappearance of Riley Strain.

The 22-year-old University of Missouri student was at the bar with his fraternity brothers on Friday 8 March, before vanishing shortly after leaving.

“Y’all this is scary,” Mr Bryan posted on his Instagram story. “Praying for his safe return.”

The singer, 47, said TC Restaurant Group, which operates and owns the bar, is working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on its investigation.

Luke Bryan posted this appeal to his Instagram story, following the disappearance of Riley Strain (Instagram/Luke Bryan)

The bar was providing security footage and any other information which could help locate Riley.

Mr Bryan then shared a screenshot of the MNPD’s post on X asking for help locating the student.

The bar is located in the busy Broadway area in downtown Nashville and offers live music every night. It sits around two blocks from the Cumberland River.

Riley was last seen on CCTV crossing First Avenue North to Gay Street, a short distance from the bar, at 9.47pm on Friday.

His friends tried calling him repeatedly but could not get through, saying they spent hours looking for him.

The 22-year-old, who is 6-foot-5, weighs 160 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair, is a member of the Delta Chi group at the University of Missouri, or Mizzou.

He had been visiting Nashville as part of an annual trip for the group.

On Monday, MNPD said its officers had searched on the ground, as well as via helicopter, but there had been no sign of Riley so far.