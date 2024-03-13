What we know so far about the disappearance of Mizzou student Riley Strain

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

University of Missouri student Riley Strain was out with his fraternity brothers in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday 8 March when he disappeared.

He’d been asked to leave a bar the Delta Chi group were hanging out in, shortly before 9.45pm, and said he was going back to their hotel.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Here is everything we know so far.

What happened to Riley Strain?

Riley Strain was last seen wearing this shirt while on a night out in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday 8 March 2024 (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 22-year-old Riley Strain was last seen on Friday 8 March.

They were at a bar in the Broadway area of the city: Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, his family has said.

He was asked to leave the bar at around 9.45pm.

Riley’s friends called him and he said he was going to head back to their hotel.

The young man was then seen on CCTV footage wearing a two-tone shirt, crossing 1st Avenue North to Gay Street at 9:47 p.m.

That was the last time Riley was seen.

He is 6-foot-5, weighs 160 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Riley Strain has visited Nashville before

Riley had been visiting Nashville from the University of MIssouri, known as Mizzou, with his fraternity.

The Delta Chi group was on its annual spring trip, with the organisation saying on Monday that it was actively involved with university officials as part of the search.

CCTV released by police shows 22-year-old missing student Riley Strain crossing road

It was reported that Riley, a senior, had made the trip to Nashville before.

His mother and stepfather are from Springfield, Missouri, around 160 miles from the college campus in Columbia.

Who is looking for Riley?

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says its officers have been out looking for Riley.

A MNPD helicopter searched the downtown area on Monday, “including the riverbank”, while detectives also searched on the ground.

Mizzou student Riley Strain, 22, was last seen on Friday 8 March 2024 in Nashville, TN (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

When Riley disappeared, his friends said they spent hours looking for him, while his mother and stepfather have also joined the search in recent days.

What has the University of Missouri said?

While not a college-organised trip, Mizzou officials have said that they are working with Nashville authorities and Riley’s family.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs, said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counselling resources.”

Those resources are on offer at the college’s Wellness Resource Center and the Counseling Center within the Division of Student Affairs, as well as the Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff.