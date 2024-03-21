✕ Close Related video: Search continues for missing University of Missouri student

Police searching for Riley Strain, the missing University of Missouri student, are focusing their efforts at the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City, where operations have been temporarily suspended while law enforcement looks for any sign of the 22-year-old.

A text message reading “good lops” was the last message he sent from his phone before it was deactivated. A family friend revealed that the phone was not dying, pouring cold water on a theory that the message could have stood for “low on power, sorry.”

The 22-year-old was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville on the night of 8 March when he was kicked out of a bar. Footage captured him walking through downtown Nashville, close to the river.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

While some social media users suggested “lops” could stand for “low on power”, Mr Dingman poured cold water on that theory – telling NewsNation that data has proven that his cellphone did not run out of power that night.