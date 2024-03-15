Missouri student Riley Strain’s disappearance: A timeline

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riley Strain, a University of Missouri senior, disappeared in Nashville one week ago.

The student was visiting the city for his fraternity's spring formal trip, and was reportedly kicked out of country singer Luke Bryan's 32BRIDGEbar just before 10pm on 8 March.

His friends attempted to find him after he left the bar, but by 1.40am, found no trace of him. They then called the police to report him missing.

Since then, police have led a search of the surrounding region – including the waters and banks of the nearby Cumberland River – in hopes of finding the missing student.

Mizzou student Riley Strain has been missing since 8 March (AP)

The following is a timeline of the disappearance of Riley Strain.

8 March: Mr Strain, a native of Springfield, Missouri, and his friends are in Nashville and visit 32BRIDGE, a bar owned by country music star Luke Bryan. Sometime between 9.30pm and 9.50pm, Mr Strain is escorted from the bar. His stepfather, Chris Whiteid, alleges that Mr Strain was overserved.

After Mr Strain left the bar, he spoke with his friends on the phone and told them he would meet them at the Tempo Hotel, where the group was staying. However, security footage from 9.45pm shows him walking in the opposite direction of the hotel. In the footage, he appears to be stumbling and holding his head.

He is caught by another security camera, near Gay Street, two minutes later. It is the last video footage to capture images of Mr Strain before his disappearance.

Life360, a location sharing app Mr Strain had installed on his phone, tracked him to a few blocks north of Gay Street and James Robertson Parkway, near the Cumberland River, around 9.53pm. His route continued to take him further away from his hotel.

Between 10 and 10.30pm, Mr Strain's phone pings near Public Square Park, which is located near the Cumberland River, according to FOX17. This is the last signal sent from his phone.

9 March: Mr Strain's friends learn he did not make it back to the hotel, and begin searching for him. At 1.46am, they report Mr Strain missing.

10 March – 11 March: Police search for Mr Strain. Officers told local news outlets that they started by checking local hospitals and jails to see if Mr Strain was picked up by police or had been injured and transported for medical treatment.

Their searches fail to turn up any information on Mr Strain's whereabouts.

12 March: Police begin searching the Cumberland River for any sign of Mr Strain. Surveillance footage shows he was near the river before his phone died.

A Metropolitan Nashville Police Department helicopter, a drone, and boats with sonar devices are used to search the waters and the banks of the river for Mr Strain. The search does not yield any new information.

Luke Bryan, the owner of 32BRIDGE, acknowledges Mr Strain’s disappearance in an Instagram post.

“Y’all this is scary. Praying for his safe return,” he wrote, noting that the restaurant group that operates the bar is working with police.

13 March: The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announces it is investigating whether or not Mr Strain had been served alcohol while visibly intoxicated at 32BRIDGE.

A vigil is held for Mr Strain in Springfield, Missouri.

14 March: Police continue to search the river for Mr Strain.

During a 2pm press conference, police reveal that homeless residents at two encampments near the Cumberland River confirmed that they saw Mr Strain on the night he disappeared. They were unsure as to where he went after they spotted him.

Police also stated on Thursday that there was no indication of any kind of foul play or criminal activity tied to Mr Strain's disappearance.

Search crews continued to look for Mr Strain in and around the Cumberland River.