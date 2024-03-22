✕ Close Related video: Search continues for missing University of Missouri student

New witnesses have now come forward in the search for missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain, who has not been seen for almost two weeks.

The 22-year-old was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville on the night of 8 March when he was kicked out of a bar. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Chris Dingman, a family friend, told NewsNation that a couple had reached out to the family and revealed that they encountered the 22-year-old on the night he went missing.

“The mother reached out, she saw Riley and made a comment, like, ‘You’re not driving tonight?’ and he goes, ‘No ma’am,’” he said.

It is not clear if this was before or after the student interacted with a police officer and was captured on surveillance footage in the downtown area.

Mr Strain sent a final text message reading “good lops” to a woman he was seeing, sparking intense speculation as to what the phrase means.

Now, search efforts are focusing on the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City, with operations temporarily suspended amid the probe.