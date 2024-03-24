✕ Close Riley Strain’s mother speaks out after his body is recovered

The body of missing student Riley Strain has been found in a river in Nashville, Tennessee two weeks after he went missing.

The student’s body was recovered on Friday morning from the Cumberland River, around eight miles from the downtown area where he was last seen, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

“I just ask that you mamas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please, for me,” Riley’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, said Friday night.

No signs of foul play-related trauma were discovered, according to authorities, although an autopsy is pending.

The 22-year-old, who attended the University of Missouri, had been partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville on 8 March when he was kicked out of a bar around 10pm. Strain’s bank card was found a week later close to the river bank.

The tragic discovery comes after Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, and family friend, Chris Dingman, told NewsNation that police had shown them footage of what was believed to be his last known movements.

In the video, Strain was seen jogging close to the river – and away from the direction of his hotel, they said.