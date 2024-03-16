The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riley Strain, a University of Missouri who went missing after reportedly getting kicked out of a Nashville bar, was just served one drink before being escorted out, the bar owners say.

The 22-year-old student was partying with friends at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink bar just before 10pm on 8 March. The bar’s owner, TC Restaurant Group, told KOLR 10 Mr Strain was served one alcoholic drink and two waters before he was asked to leave.

“No members of Riley’s party were required to stay inside the venue to close any open tabs, and no one from Luke’s 32 Bridge team prevented anyone from Riley’s party from leaving the venue with him,” the owners added.

Mr Strain and his fraternity brothers were reportedly on a trip to Nashville for a spring formal.

The news comes days after the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced on 13 March that it was looking into whether or not Mr Strain had been served alcohol while visibly intoxicated at the bar.

Mizzou student Riley Strain, 22, was last seen on Friday 8 March 2024 in Nashville, TN (AP)

A search has been underway for more than a week. Police in Nashville said there are currently “no signs of foul play” amid the ongoing hunt for Mr Strain.

Metro Nashville Police Sergeant Bob Neilsen said on 14 March: “In a missing person’s case, people go missing for various reasons. Some are voluntary, some are not. Some could be due to a medical incident.

“Right now, we have no idea what happened with this gentleman. We don’t believe there was any crime involved, however. All of our resources right now are dedicated to locating him.”

Police also revealed that homeless residents at two encampments near the Cumberland River confirmed that they saw Mr Strain on the night he disappeared. They were not sure where he went after they spotted him.

Mr Strain’s stepfather said in an interview on Monday that the days since Riley’s disappearance had been “pure hell”.

A vigil was held for the college senior earlier this week in Springfield, Missouri.