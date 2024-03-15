Riley Strain latest updates: Search continues for missing Missouri student who was kicked out of Nashville bar
Boats and a helicopter are searching in and near the Cumberland River for any sign of Mr Strain
University of Missouri student Riley Strain has been missing since 8 March.
The 22-year-old was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville when he was kicked out of a bar and became seperated from his friends.
After a fruitless search, the friends reported Mr Strain missing, kicking off a now week-long search for the college student.
Police have found no evidence of foul play in Mr Strain’s disappearance. Ground and air search efforts are ongoing. A police helicopter searched the immediate area around downtown Nashville, including a river bank where Mr Strain allegedly wandered near. Investigators using boats on the Cumberland River have found no trace of Mr Strain.
Mr Riley’s parents have joined his friends and police in Nashville to search for the young man.
“This is definitely the worst nightmare,” Mr Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteild, told News 2. “Riley talks to us, whether it’s me or to his mom. He talks to his mom three or four times a day. For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means.”
Missouri student Riley Strain’s disappearance: A timeline
Riley Strain, a University of Missouri senior, disappeared in Nashville one week ago.
The student was visiting the city for his fraternity’s spring formal trip, and was reportedly kicked out of country singer Luke Bryan’s 32BRIDGEbar just before 10pm on 8 March.
His friends attempted to find him after he left the bar, but by 1.40am, found no trace of him. They then called the police to report him missing.
The following is a timeline of the disappearance of Riley Strain.
Missouri student Riley Strain’s disappearance: A timeline
Police said they do not believe foul play was involved in Mr Strain’s disappearance
View of Cumberland River banks where police have been searching for Riley Strain
Airboat rescue volunteers are assisting in the search for Riley Strain
Garry Hanner, the owner of the non-profit American Airboat Rescue, told ABC15 that he’s been assisting police in the search for missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain.
“For about six hours, we went up and down the river, walked all the banks, went 14 miles downstream, and then came up almost to Rock Harbor,” Mr Hanner said.
Mr Hanner told the outlet that he has spent the last few days with Mr Strain’s family searching for the missing student.
Metro Nashville Police used boats equipped with sonar to search for Riley Strain in Cumberland River
Mystery as Missouri university student vanishes after leaving bar during Nashville frat trip
A Missouri university student has vanished after being kicked out of a bar in Tennessee, while on a trip with his fraternity.
Riley Strain, 22, was last seen on Friday night as he left Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink in Nashville’s Broadway area.
The senior’s stepfather said in an interview on Monday that the days since Riley’s disappearance had been “pure hell”.
Missouri university student vanishes after leaving Nashville bar
Riley Strain was last seen on security camera footage seemingly taking a wrong turn
Homeless residents in Nashville report sightings of missing student Riley Strain
Missing student Riley Strain was reportedly seen wandering in downtown Nashville by two separate groups of homeless people on the night that he disappeared.
Mr Strain, who attends the University of Missouri, has been missing since 8 March after he was kicked out of 32BRIDGE bar, an establishment owned by country singer Luke Bryan, at 9.30pm.
The 22-year-old had allegedly been overserved alcohol, according to his stepfather, Chris Whiteid. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating those claims.
Homeless residents in Nashville report sightings of missing student Riley Strain
Student seen near banks of Cumberland River in Nashville
Surveillance footage captured Riley Strain crossing a Nashville street the night he disappeared
Country star Luke Bryan speaks out after Missouri student vanished from his Nashville bar
Country music star Luke Bryan has spoken out after a college student disappeared after being asked to leave his bar in Nashville on Friday.
Bryan, who owns Luke’s 32 Bridge, posted to his Instagram story about the disappearance of Riley Strain.
The 22-year-old University of Missouri student was at the bar with his fraternity brothers on Friday 8 March, before vanishing shortly after leaving.
Country star Luke Bryan speaks out after Missouri student vanished from his bar
Riley Strain was reportedly asked to leave the star’s bar shortly before his disappearance
Nashville Police say no signs of foul play as search for missing student Riley Strain continues
Police in Nashville say there are currently “no signs of foul play” amid the ongoing search for missing student Riley Strain.
On Thursday an urban search and rescue team continued to search along the brush line of the bank of the Cumberland River, checked storm drains and looked in dilapidated buildings.
However at a police conference later that afternoon – almost one week after the sophomore from the University of Missouri went missing – police said there was still no sign of the 22-year-old.
Nashville Police say no signs of foul play as search for missing student continues
Riley Strain was visiting Nashville, Tennessee, on a fraternity trip and was separated from his friends after he was kicked out of a bar owned by country singer Luke Bryan
