Former CBS anchor Robb Hanrahan dies at 60
Former CBS anchor Robert Hanrahan has passed away at the age of 60.
He retired last year to focus on his health after suffering cardiac arrest in the summer of 2020.
Mr Hanrahan led the CBS4 News broadcasts in Miami at 5, 6, and 11pm from 2003 alongside Maggie Rodriguez until he moved on to the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where he served as an anchor for over a decade.
Mr Hanrahan and the CBS4 team won a National Edward R Murrow Award for their coverage of a 2006 shooting at Miami International Airport.
CBS21 in Harrisburg announced Mr Hanrahan’s passing on Monday night. They said he died over the weekend, but a cause of death has not been announced.
More follows...
