ITV newsreader Bob Warman thanks viewers as he retires after 50 years of presenting

ITV News Central presenter Bob Warman thanked viewers as he presented his final programme after almost 50 years on screen in the Midlands.

One of ITV’s longest-serving news anchors, he has presented news in the Central/Midlands region since 1973.

“I’ve been absolutely inundated with goodwill messages and cards from viewers who have been watching our programme for years and years,” Warman said.

“Thank you... what a real pleasure and privilege it has been to be in your living room throughout the years, you will always be the finest audience and finest region.”

