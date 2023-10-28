Robert Card, suspect in Maine mass shooting, found dead in woods

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robert Card, the suspected gunman in the Maine mass shooting in which 18 people were murdered and 13 wounded, has been found dead by a river.

Card was the subject of a days-long manhunt after the shocking violence in the city of Lewiston, Maine, and his death was confirmed by law enforcement and the state’s governor on Friday night.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office first confirmed the death in a Facebook post, stating: “The suspect in Wednesday night’s shootings has been located and is deceased.”

Card, 40, was found dead at 7.45pm local time in an area near a river in Lisbon Falls, around 10 miles from Lewiston, said Commissioner Mike Sauschuck of the state’s Department of Public Safety.

Governor Janet Mills said that she was “breathing a sigh of relief” at the discovery of Card’s body.

Robert Card’s body was found after a two-day manhunt (LPD)

“I stand here tonight to simply report that Maine state police located the body of Robert Card in Lisbon, he is dead. I called President Biden to inform him of this news” she told reporters.

“Like many people, I am breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone.”

And she added: “This is not us, Lewiston is a great place a close-knit community of fine people with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart to people everywhere and tonight the city of Lewiston and the state of Maine can begin to move forward on what will be a long and difficult road to healing, but we will heal together.”

The development came the day after a dramatic raid was executed on Card’s home in Bowdoin on Thursday night, with Maine police and FBI agents heard shouting “FBI! Open the door!”

Governor Janet Mills speaks during a news conference in the aftermath of the shooting (AP)

The scene however ended with no arrest and no sign of the US Army Reservist.

Card had been described by authorities as “armed and dangerous” and members of the public were warned not to approach him if they saw him.

Due to his experience in the military, he was described as well-trained in the use of firearms. Officials said that he was a US Army reservist and a certified firearms instructor, joining the forces in 2002.

He had no combat deployments and was a Sgt 1st class and Petroleum Supply Specialist.

Law enforcement officials said that Card had recently made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility in Saco and had reported mental health issues including hearing voices.

He spent two weeks in a mental health facility this summer.

Officials said that Card’s family members had co-operated with the investigation and suggested that he might have been looking for an ex-girlfriend at one of the shooting locations, ABC News reported.

Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told reporters that he had spoken to the families of the victims and also called the family of Card to inform them of his death.

Law enforcement officials load into a vehicle in Lewiston ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

In total, 18 people were killed in the shootings which took place across two locations on Wednesday night.

Maine police said that the gunman first targeted a popular bowling alley just before 7pm, killing seven people, one female and six males.

The suspect then went to the Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and opened fire there minutes later, according to authorities.

Seven males were killed inside the restaurant and one male was killed outside.

Three other victims died after they were taken to a local hospital.

Another 13 were injured in the attacks, with their conditions currently unclear.

The youngest victim is a 14-year-old boy who had gone to the bowling alley with his father that tragic night.

Aaron Young, 14, was with his father Bill Young at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley for an evening with their bowling league on Wednesday night, Bill’s brother Rob Young told Reuters.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.