‘Standoff’ outside Maine shooting suspect Robert Card’s home

A swarm of police officers are said to be surrounding Robert Card’s home in Bowdoin, Maine, according to numerous reports.

Outlets reported hearing loud explosions coming from an address believed to be linked to the suspect with a heavy law enforcement presence outside. It’s unclear if the alarming sounds were caused by flash bangs, guns, or something else entirely.

There are also reports of a helicopter circling over the house.

These reports suggest that the manhunt for 40-year-old Card, who is accused of fatally shooting 18 people on Wednesday night and injuring 13 others, may be coming to a close soon.

A warrant is out for Card’s arrest for eight counts of murder. That number will increase when the 10 others are identified.

The suspect was accused of firing shots at a Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley at 6.56pm on Wednesday night before heading for a Schemengees Bar and Grill, where he opened fire again. Later that night, a car registered to him was found near a boat landing in Lisbon.

The search has elicited widespread attention, and has prompted help from local and federal agencies, including the FBI and the Coast Guard.

Parts of Maine — including Lewiston, Bowdoin, and Lisbon — have been under shelter-in-place orders since the attacks. A number of schools in the area have also closed for the day out of safety precaution.

“This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security. No city does. No state. No people,” the governor added.