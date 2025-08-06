Remote-controlled robot rabbits are being used to help solve Florida’s python problem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Remote-controlled robot rabbits are being deployed to help tackle Florida’s invasive python problem.

The Burmese python threatens the ecosystem of the Everglades by preying on wildlife, including wading birds, mammals and other reptiles.

The creatures are notoriously difficult to catch but the innovative solar-powered robots are designed to mimic marsh rabbits to lure the pythons out of hiding so they can be removed by agents in the Everglades.

Scientists from the South Florida Water Management District and the University of Florida have teamed up to use the robotic rabbit decoys as part of their Python Elimination Program.

Researchers removed the stuffing from the 40 toy rabbits and replaced it with electrical components which are waterproofed to ensure they can endure the rain and humidity.

open image in gallery Scientists from the South Florida Water Management District and the University of Florida have teamed up to use the robotic rabbit decoys as part of its Python Elimination Program. ( Robert McCleery )

They were designed to produce a heat signature and emit a smell to attract pythons.

The rabbits are also equipped with cameras that monitor for pythons and notify officials when a snake is detected. Once notified a snake wrangler can be dispatched to the area and the python will be euthanized.

“Our partners have allowed us to trial these things that may sound a little crazy,” Robert McCleery, a University of Florida professor of wildlife ecology and conservation, told the Palm Beach Post. “Working in the Everglades for 10 years, you get tired of documenting the problem. You want to address it.”

open image in gallery The creatures are notoriously difficult to catch but the innovative solar-powered robots are designed to mimic marsh rabbits to lure the pythons out of hiding so they can be removed by agents in the Everglades. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Every year the state hosts the Florida Python Challenge, encouraging participants to hunt and humanely kill the snakes for a chance to win up to $10,000 in prizes.

Burmese pythons were first spotted in the Everglades in the 1970s and their introduction is a result of the pet trade, when they were intentionally or accidentally released, the South Florida Water Management District said.

“Every python that is removed and eliminated is making a difference to protect the Everglades and South Florida’s diverse and native wildlife,” the district said.

“Invasive pythons are one of the most destructive and harmful species in America’s Everglades. Their aggressive predation on native wildlife robs panthers, raptors, bobcats, and other native predators of their primary food sources.”