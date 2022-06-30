Police make arrests and use ‘smoke’ on abortion protesters in South Dakota

Remains unclear how many were taken into custody

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 30 June 2022 12:00
<p>Police responded to the protest in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday </p>

Police responded to the protest in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday

(Scott Engen / Twitter)

An abortion rights march in South Dakota descended into chaos when police deployed “smoke” on protesters, some of whom were taken into custody.

On Wednesday, a group of about 300 demonstrators marched through Sioux Falls in protest at last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade and women’s abortion rights.

 “Abort the Supreme Court,” some of the demonstrators chanted. “My body, my choice,” others called out as the group walked down 14th Street.

According to the Argus Leader, the protest became more heated when the marchers reached an area near Lyon Park and were met by riot police.

Smoke was deployed and demonstrators were ordered to disperse, reports said. Police also carried out an unknown number of arrests.

The city of Sioux Falls had not given a permit to organisers of the abortion rights march through the city’s downtown, Dakota News Now reported, leading to it being called an “unlawful gathering”.

Video and images were shared to social media on Wednesday night showing the chaos that unfolded, including protesters running as smoke was deployed.

