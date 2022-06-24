Americans have reacted with outrage after the Supreme Court scrapped Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that had ensured women had a legal right to abortion.

One a day that the court delivered a ruling perhaps not matched in its impact since the decisions of the Civil Rights era, activists started gathering outside the Supreme Court in Washington where the ruling was handed down.

The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority that had been created by Donald Trump, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.

Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court eliminates constitutional right to abortion

“We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now — hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We’re here with you — and we’ll never stop fighting for you,” the group Planned Parentood said in a tweet.

“The Supreme Court's vicious decision to overturn Roe v Wade is one of the darkest moments in the history of this nation,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Make no mistake: While other states strip away the fundamental right to choose, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion.”

Michelle Obama said she was heartbroken by the decision, overturning a 50 year precedent. Her husband, Barack Obama, said the decision “relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans”.

