Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders led angry condemnation to a draft leaked judgement by America’s Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade, and in doing so end a woman’s guaranteed access to abortion.

As it was reported the court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority had passed around and discussed a draft judgment in relation to a case from Mississippi, supporters of reprodutive rights condemned the decision and said the matter had not yet been been decided.

“Let’s be clear: This is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final,” tweeted Planned Parenthood, one of the country’s biggest providers of healthcare to women, including abortionss.

It added: “Abortion is your right — and it is STILL LEGAL.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat who represents New York City, wrote: “As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion - they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights.”

She added: “Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These 2 points must change.”

Mr Sanders, another progressive, tweeted: “Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”

more follows...