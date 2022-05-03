Roe v Wade news - live: Supreme Court set to overturn abortion law, leaked draft reveals
The draft opinion – first reported by Politico – appears to have been authored by Justice Samuel Alito
A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests that the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide, reported Politico on Monday.
"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," the draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, states.
It indicates that he, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to overturn Roe and Planned Parenthood v Casey and uphold a Mississippi law that criminalises termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks.
"Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion," Justice Alito said, according to the leaked document.
The court is expected to rule in the case, also known as Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation before the term ends in late June or early July.
The immediate impact of such a decision would be to outlaw abortion across a broad swath of the United States, forcing women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term unless they can travel to a state where abortion is legal under state law, or risk undergoing an illegal procedure outside of licensed medical facilities.
Amazon to bear abortion expenses of its US staff
Amazon will reimburse its US staff for a wide range of non-life threatening medical treatments including abortion.
The company will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses every year for treatments not available nearby.
The announcement comes ahead of the report by Politico about leaked initial draft suggesting that the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide.
Amazon’s new benefits will be effective retroactively from 1 January.
AOC, Bernie Sanders denounce leaked Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v Wade
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders led angry condemnation to a draft leaked judgement by America’s Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade, and in doing so end a woman’s guaranteed access to abortion.
“As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion - they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights,” wrote Ms Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat who represents New York City.
She added: “Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These 2 points must change.”
Mr Sanders, another progressive, tweeted: “Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Politico backs the report: ‘We are confident of the authenticity of the draft’
Politico editors in an internal email to the staff backed the “authenticity of the draft”.
“Team, Just now on our site, we’ve published a story, along with an accompanying side bar and document, on a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe V Wade,” said the mail according to a screenshot shared by New York Times journalist Ben Mullin.
“After an extensive review process, we are confident of the authenticity of the draft. This unprecedented view into the justices’ deliberations is plainly news of great public interest,” said the mail from editor-in-chief Matt Kaminski and executive editor Dafna Linzer.
Order will ‘kill and subjugate women’ say Clinton
“This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law,” said former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.
“It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace.”
Leaked initial daft says Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe v Wade
A leaked draft of a US Supreme Court opinion shows a majority of five justices have decided to allow states to outlaw abortion by overruling the landmark cases of Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey and uphold a Mississippi law which criminalises termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks.
The draft opinion — first reported by Politico — appears to have been authored by Justice Samuel Alito, and is dated 10 February. It indicates that he, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to overturn Roe and Casey after hearing oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he wrote. ““It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives”.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest.
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for 3 May 2022 where we provide the latest update on leaked draft of a US Supreme Court opinion indicating its decision to outlaw abortion by overruling Roe v Wade.
