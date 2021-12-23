Roger Stone reportedly selling Trump autographed 1990s magazine cover as NFT to pay legal bills

Physical copy also on offer featuring the handwritten words: ‘To Roger: You are the greatest’

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 23 December 2021 14:47
Roger Stone :’I will not testify against the president’

Trump ally Roger Stone has reportedly put a 1990s real estate magazine cover up for auction as an “NFT” in an apparent fundraising attempt.

The 69-year-old, and a long time associate of the former US president, has described the 1990s magazine cover as an item that “Donald Trump loves” and which also features his autograph.

He confirmed the bid was his on Wednesday, with Politico reportedly unable to confirm the authenticity of the Trump signature. Neither was it clear when the magazine was published.

Mr Stone told the news site he believed it was “indeed real” and that Mr Trump had signed the front page featuring his own face in 1999.

He allegedly wrote in a message to Mr Stone: “To Roger: You are the greatest”. 

The magazine is an edition of Real Estate – New York, and advertises a feature that was titled: “Exclusive: Trump’s most successful deal of the 90s”.

As Politico reported, the magazine cover will be sold as a non-fungible token, or NFT, which is a form of digital file or token that is not interchangeable. As of Thursday, however, no bids had been made.

It appears on bidding website Handbid.comand says that a physical copy will also be released if bids on the item reach $200,000 (£149,00), as well as a “one of only one” digital copy, or “NFT”.

Mr Stone, who was pardoned by Trump for lying to Congress about Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential election, added in an email to Politico that he is facing “formidable” legal fees.

That comes amid legal challenges related to his alleged role in the 6 January riot on the US Capitol.

He said: “The cost of defending myself in 6 remaining merit-less but sensationalised harassment civil suits and the J-6 [January 6th] Witchhunt [means[ my legal expenses are formidable.

Mr Stone added that the “cancer therapies not covered by insurance for my wife are also not inexpensive”.

He told Congress earlier this month that the was asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, rather than testifying in front of the House committee investigating what happened that day. It meanwhile accuses him of fundraising for a “Stop the Steal” rally that took place prior to the attack.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

