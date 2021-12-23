Biden says prospect of running for office in 2024 will increase if Trump runs again

‘Why would I not run against Donald Trump? That’ll increase the prospect of running’

Sravasti Dasgupta
Thursday 23 December 2021 06:53
Joe Biden reassures allies of his intention to run for re-election in 2024

Joe Biden has said that he is likely to run for office in 2024 and the prospect will increase if Donald Trump decides to run again.

In an interview in the ABC programme World News Tonight, anchor David Muir asked the US president if he would like to run again.

“Yes,” replied Mr Biden.

“But look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now – from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again.”

“And if that means a rematch against Donald Trump?” asked Mr Muir.

“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Mr Biden answered with a smile.

“Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running,” he added.

At 78, Mr Biden is the country’s oldest president. His age has fuelled speculation of whether he would run for re-election in 2024.

In March this year, the president gave a similar answer to a question when he said: “The answer is yes, my plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation.”

“I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan three-and-a-half years ahead for certain,” he had said.

The president and the White House’s answer to the question of him running for re-election has not changed since.

Last month, the White House said in a short statement that it was “his [Mr Biden’s] intention” to run for another four-year term.

Recent polls have shown a drop in Mr Biden’s approval rating, which has added to speculation around his re-election campaign.

According to an average of polls by FiveThirtyEight, 42.8 per cent approved of the president’s performance while 52.2 per cent said they disapproved.

His popularity also declined after US’s withdrawal from Afghanistan earlier this year. However, there is still a year left for the mid-term elections that could decide his legacy.

