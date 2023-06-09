Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is addressing the Republican North Carolina state convention on Friday, 9 June.

This comes as his rival Donald Trump was indicted on charges relating to the discovery of classified documents at his home in Mar-A-Lago.

The Florida Governor condemned the Department of Justice indictment against the former president in a tweet before his speech.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” Mr DeSantis tweeted.

“Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” he added.