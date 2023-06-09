Jump to content

Watch live: Ron DeSantis addresses Republican North Carolina state convention

Julia Saqui
Friday 09 June 2023 23:26
Comments

Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is addressing the Republican North Carolina state convention on Friday, 9 June.

This comes as his rival Donald Trump was indicted on charges relating to the discovery of classified documents at his home in Mar-A-Lago.

The Florida Governor condemned the Department of Justice indictment against the former president in a tweet before his speech.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” Mr DeSantis tweeted.

“Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” he added.

