Watch live as Ron DeSantis delivers a speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th anniversary leadership conference on Friday, 21 April.

The Florida governor, who is thought to be preparing a presidential bid in 2024, is speaking in National Harbor, Maryland, in closing remarks at the two-day summit which has featured members of Congress and other conservative leaders.

The Washington-based conservative think tank is where Liz Truss made a speech on 12 April, in which she used the 2023 Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture to blame a high-tax economy on “woke culture.”

“The sad truth is what I think we’ve seen over the past few years is a new kind of economic model taking hold in our countries, one that’s focused on redistributionism, on stagnation and on the imbuing of woke culture into our businesses. I call these people the anti-growth movement,” the former UK prime minister - who was in office for 49 days - said.

On Friday, Mr DeSantis is expected to discuss “the most pressing issues facing America.”

