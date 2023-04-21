Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Ron DeSantis speaks after Florida passes bill to remove trans kids from parents’ custody

Holly Patrick
Friday 21 April 2023 15:59
Comments

Watch live as Ron DeSantis delivers a speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th anniversary leadership conference on Friday, 21 April.

The Florida governor, who is thought to be preparing a presidential bid in 2024, is speaking in National Harbor, Maryland, in closing remarks at the two-day summit which has featured members of Congress and other conservative leaders.

The Washington-based conservative think tank is where Liz Truss made a speech on 12 April, in which she used the 2023 Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture to blame a high-tax economy on “woke culture.”

“The sad truth is what I think we’ve seen over the past few years is a new kind of economic model taking hold in our countries, one that’s focused on redistributionism, on stagnation and on the imbuing of woke culture into our businesses. I call these people the anti-growth movement,” the former UK prime minister - who was in office for 49 days - said.

On Friday, Mr DeSantis is expected to discuss “the most pressing issues facing America.”

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in