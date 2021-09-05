AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

SEPT. 11-THE WAYS WE REMEMBER — The act of remembering is a complex one, particularly when it comes to an event like 9/11. Memory can be filled with emotion, with politics, with anger and with a desire to make sure that certain stories are told. As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, it highlights a moment when the immediacy of recent memory starts to blend with the notion that a historic event is slowly becoming a historical one. Experts say that’s a time when it’s important to realize that when we remember big events can have a deep influence on exactly how we remember them. By AP National Writer Ted Anthony. SENT: 1,770 words, photos. Story has an abridged version.

HURRICANE IDA — The pandemic claimed Kendall Duthu’s job as a cook at a jambalaya restaurant. Then Hurricane Ida claimed his house. The 26-year-old Louisiana resident is now living in his car and doesn’t know what’s next. By Matt Sendensky, Chevel Johnson and Aaron Morrison. SENT: 890 words, photos. .

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-RON JEREMY — Testimony from more than 20 women showed that adult film actor Ron Jeremy used his celebrity status to meet women who he then raped and sexually assaulted. That’s according to grand jury transcripts unsealed Saturday. By Andrew Dalton. SENT: 940 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 780 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST.

EMIRATES — The United Arab Emirates has announced a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize residency for expatriates, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract foreign capital and residents. SENT: 130 words.

DC FATAL SHOOTINGS — The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington. SENT: 90 words.

AUSTRALIA SHARK ATTACK — A surfer was fatally bitten by a shark off eastern Australia’s coast as many locals went to beaches to celebrate Father’s Day. SENT: 200 words, photos.

OBIT-WILLARD-SCOTT — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. SENT: 408 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-RACE VIDEO APOLOGY — The New York Times reports Facebook has apologized for putting a “primates” label on a video of Black men. SENT: 180 words, photo.

MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY COLLAPSE — A 16-year-old girl says she heard vehicles crashing all around the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after a highway collapsed in rural Mississippi. Seven vehicles plunged into a dark hole when the two-lane road gave way late Monday. SENT: 520 words, photos.

MOTHER AND SON KILLED — A family attorney says a lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago has been shot in the head and wounded. SENT: 450 words.

OPIOD CRISIS SETTLEMENT — Four companies say they’ll move ahead with a $26 billion settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis. An announcement from drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson came Saturday. SENT: 370 words, photo.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Bulldozers with giant blades, crews armed with shovels and a fleet of aircraft dropping hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and fire retardant helped keep the advance of a California blaze threatening South Lake Tahoe to a couple of thousand acres — a fraction of its explosive spread last month and the smallest increase in two weeks. SENT: 600 words, photos.

HONG KONG — The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong says it will not cooperate with a national security investigation into the group’s activities. Police notified the alliance last month it was under investigation for working for foreign interests. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SAUDI ARABIA — Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which sent debris crashing down over a neighborhood near Dammam that wounded at least two children. SENT: 310 words.

PAKISTAN ATTACK — Pakistani police say a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a security checkpoint in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least three paramilitary troops and wounding 15 others. SENT: 340 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-SUPERMARKET TERROR ATTACK — The Islamic State-inspired extremist who attacked shoppers in a New Zealand supermarket had been fighting deportation for immigration fraud, leaving the nation’s leader expressing frustration at the process. SENT: 450 words, photos.

MONTENEGRO-CHURCH-TENSIONS — Riot police in Montenegro have used tear gas at protesters who fired gunshots in the air and hurled bottles and stones before and during an inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the country. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CHANGING ECONOMY-AUTOMATION JOBS — The pandemic didn’t just threaten Americans’ health when it slammed the U.S. in 2020. It may also have created a long-term threat to many of their jobs. Faced with worker shortages and higher labor costs, companies are starting to automate service sector jobs that economists once considered safe because they provided customers with human contact. SENT: 1,330 words, photos.

FBC--ALABAMA-MIAMI (FL) — Top-ranked Alabama looks very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title. Bryce Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four TD passes in his starting debut, leading a 44-13 rout of No. 14 Miami. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

FBC--T25-GEORGIA-CLEMSON — Christopher Smith returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and No. 5 Georgia turned in a defensive effort for the ages, toppling third-ranked Clemson 10-3 on Saturday in the opener for both teams. SENT: 820 words, photos. With FBC--T25-AP TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS — SENT: 1,130 words, with photos.

