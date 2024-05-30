The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Boston-bound aircraft had to slam on the brakes while taking off to prevent a collision with another plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration investigation is underway after the incident involving American Airlines flight 2134 as it was attempting to leave for Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Pilots for the flight, which was cleared for takeoff, were forced to brake while going roughly 90 miles per hour to prevent a collision with the other aircraft, CBS News reported.

“Uh, we’re going to, we need to talk to maintenance, but yeah I think, uh, we were above 80 knots so [we’re] gonna have to get an inspection,” the pilot said as he was hitting the brakes, according to NBC News.

The other aircraft was a private plane that was initially cleared to land, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Air traffic control later told the private plane to abort the landing, but it was already on the ground, according to CBS News.

In a statement to CBS News, American Airlines said they would support the FAA in their investigation.

An American Airlines flight pictured landing at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside of Washington, DC. An American Airlines flight almost collided with a private plane on Wednesday morning after both flights were cleared to use intersecting runways ( Getty Images )

A nearly identical incident happened at the same airport last month. Air traffic control instructed a Southwest flight to taxi across a runway after a Jet Blue flight had begun take-off on an intersecting runway. The planes did not collide, missing each other by just 400 feet.

Also last month, a quick-thinking pilot faced a similar situation and prevented a collision between four planes, including his own, at New York’s JFK International Airport.

Audio of the incident revealed air traffic control cleared a Swiss Air flight for takeoff. The pilot, realizing he would collide with several other planes, quickly aborted. The FAA is also investigating that incident.

New research suggests general anxiety around flying may be on the rise this summer, NBC Bay Area reports. This uptick comes amid increasing concerns over aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s safety procedures.

Earlier this year, Boeing was thrown into the national spotlight after a door plug fell off one of their planes mid-flight. Then, in April, Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour testified to Congress about several safety concerns.

The quality engineer told a congressional committee that Boeing has a “culture of retaliation” when employees speak up about their concerns.

When asked if the planes are safe, Mr Salehpour testified: “It’s like an earthquake. When that hits the building ... [it has] to be prepared to accommodate that type of shake-up...Right now, from what I’ve seen, the aeroplanes are not being billed per spec, and per requirements.”