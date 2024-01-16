Two planes collide in second Japan airport crash in weeks

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two planes have collided on a runway in the second Japan airport crash within weeks.

A Korean Air Lines plane clipped a Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday, a Korean Air official said.

According to Hokkaido Airports, which operates New Chitose Airport, they received a report at around 5:30pm local time.

The accident happened when the Korean Air plane was preparing for take-off, the airline official said.

While there were over 280 passengers and crew on board the Korean Air plane, there were no passengers on the Cathay Pacific plane after it arrived, NHK reported.

According to the fire department, there was no fire and no one has been reported as injured so far.

More than 46 flights have been cancelled today alone at the airport due to the snowy conditions in the region.

An airport spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

It comes just two weeks after a fatal plane collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport left five people dead.

A Japan Airlines erupted into flames after the collision with a coastguard aircraft on the runway on January 2.

All 367 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Airbus A350 were safely evacuated - but the five members of crew on the coastguard plane died.

More follows on this breaking news story...