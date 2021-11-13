AP News Digest 3:35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

DEMOCRATS-PARTY CHAIRMAN — Jaime Harrison is a man leading a party in peril. Democrats are grappling with painful losses that raised serious concerns about a much larger red wave in 2022. Harrison, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, says his unique experiences can help the party “thread a needle.” in next year’s midterm elections. By Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,970 words, photos. An abridged version of 980 words is also available.

CONGRESS-BUDGET-MYSTERIOUS NUMBERS — Democrats’ $1.85 trillion package of social and climate initiatives seems afflicted by a maddening parade of hurdles. Looming ahead is the Congressional Budget Office, which could cause problems that would be messy but probably surmountable. By Alan Fram. SENT: 940 words, photo.

CAPITOL BREACH-CONTEMPT — Steve Bannon a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump is indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defied a similar subpoena Friday. By Mary Clare Jalonick, Michael Balsamo and Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

CLIMATE-GREAT GREEN WALL — The Great Green Wall that was once envisioned as a way for Africa to fight climate change has stalled. The project aimed to plant a 5,000-mile line of trees that would span the entire continent and hold back the Sahara Desert. The trees were supposed to prevent the desert sands from advancing into temperate agricultural regions. The effort began in 2007. But as temperatures rose and rainfall diminished, millions of the planted trees died. Now only 4% of the wall’s original goal has been met. By Carley Petesch. SENT: 920 words, photos. With CLIMATE-COP26 — Rested negotiators hope to take climate talks over the line (sent).

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS — There were no more of the heated arguments or dueling court filings of the past few months, no more tearful testimony or angry accusations. For one day at least, everyone surrounding Britney Spears agreed. She needed to be freed. Most important among them was Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, who at a hearing terminated the conservatorship that controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 900 words, photos, video. With PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS-EXPLAINER — Conservatorships and how Britney Spears was freed (sent).

TRENDING NEWS

APPRENTICE-CONTESTANT-TRUMP — Former “Apprentice” contestant who accused Trump of sexual assault drops her lawsuit against him. SENT: 280 words, photos.

TESLA-FULL-SELF-DRIVING — U.S. auto safety regulators investigate a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash. SENT: 560 words, photo.

PAKISTAN-BOMB-ATTACK — Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan. SENT: 130 words.

MUSIC-TAYLOR-SWIFT — Taylor Swift fans revel in ‘All Too Well’ film lyrics, clues. SENT: 330 words, photos.

GRUDEN-NFL-LAWSUIT — Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails. SENT: 420 words, photo.

PLANE-CRASH-SPACE-TRAVELER-DIES — Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash. SENT: 350 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BOOSTERS — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. SENT: 730 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOMES — The government has directed nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks. SENT: 420 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MANDATE — A federal court has declined to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers. SENT: 230 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

MEDICARE-PREMIUMS — Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that. SENT: 720 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN PRESS SECRETARY — White House press secretary Jen Psaki resumes daily press briefings after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late October. SENT: 290 words, photos.

NATIONAL

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-TECH — The late stages of Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial in the shooting of three men highlighted the U.S. legal system’s constant debate over forensic technologies, even fundamental ideas taken for granted outside the courtroom. SENT: 750 words, photos.

MISSISSIPPI-HOSPITAL REOPENS — An impoverished county in the Mississippi Delta is celebrating the reopening of the local hospital. The only hospital in Quitman County and the tiny town of Marks closed Oct. 31, 2016. Like many medical facilities in poor parts of America, Quitman County Hospital struggled to remain solvent as rural jobs dried up and people moved to larger communities. SENT: 670 words, photos.

HAWAII-MISSING-GIRL — A biological sister of a 6-year-old Hawaii girl reported missing by their adoptive parents told police the parents forced her to keep it a secret that Isabella Kalua was not breathing inside a dog cage in the bathroom, with duct tape on her mouth and nose. SENT: 640 words, photo.

NORTH CAROLINA-PARDON — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has pardoned a man who spent 24 years behind bars for a murder he has long said he did not commit. SENT: 540 words, photo.

HOUSE FIRE-ARSON — One of three teens accused of setting a house fire that killed five recent immigrants from Senegal last year admitted to starting the fire and targeting the house because he believed the people who stole his cell phone in a recent robbery lived there, a detective says. SENT: 530 words, photos.

CHILD-SUICIDE-BULLYING — A Utah school district has said it will open an independent investigation into alleged bullying of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide after her family says she was harassed by fellow students for being Black and autistic. SENT: 360 words, photos

INTERNATIONAL

MEXICO-RELIGION-VIOLENCE — Even for the violence-wracked Mexican state of Michoacan, it was surprising when a priest called from the pulpit for parishioners to arm themselves against warring drug gangs. SENT: 610 words, photos.

NICARAGUA-ELECTIONS-OAS — The General Assembly of the Organization of American States has voted to condemn Nicaragua’s Nov. 7 presidential vote, saying the elections “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.” SENT: 580 words, photo.

MIGRATION-POLAND-BELARUS —Polish police say that the body of a young Syrian man was found in the woods near the border with Belarus, the latest victim in a political standoff at the European Union’s eastern border. SENT: 320 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-AFRICA-SAHEL-CRISIS — The U.N. peacekeeping chief has warned that the crisis in Africa’s Sahel region remains volatile, with insecurity and instability seriously undermining prospects for development and many lives lost every day as a result of terrorist attacks. SENT: 590 words.

HONG-KONG-ECONOMIST-VISA — Hong Kong authorities declined to renew a visa for a foreign journalist working for The Economist without any explanation, the magazine says in a statement. SENT: 250 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

AMAZON-UNION-STATEN ISLAND — The National Labor Relations Board has confirmed that a group of Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 290 words, photo.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM REVIEW-TICK TICK BOOM — “Tick, Tick... BOOM!,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s affectionate, well-crafted adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s “rock monologue,” captures all that’s grand and beautiful about musical theater, and a little of what can make it insufferable, too. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SPORTS

BKC--T25-VILLANOVA-UCLA — Johnny Juzang scored 25 points and No. 2 UCLA overcame a 10-point, second-half deficit before taking control in overtime to beat fourth-ranked Villanova 86-77. Jules Bernard banked in a jumper that tied it at 67-all with 30 seconds to go to force overtime, when cheering, chanting fans in Pauley Pavilion remained on their feet until the final buzzer. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Bruins, who are 2-0. Villanova was led by Jermaine Samuels with 20 points and Collin Gillespie added 18 points. By Sports Writer Beth Harris. SENT: 827 words, photos.

FBC--T25-CINCINNATI-SOUTH FLORIDA — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes to break the Cincinnati career record and ran for a score to help the No. 2 Bearcats beat South Florida 45-28. Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0 American Athletic, No. 5 CFP), one of four unbeaten FBS teams, has started the season with 10 consecutive wins for just the second time in school history. The Bearcats also did it in 2009, when they got off to a 12-0 start. Ridder broke the school record with this 79th touchdown pass, a 21-yard strike to Josh Whyle early in the third that made it 31-7. SENT: 666 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-MEXICO-US — Christian Pulisic scored on a glancing header with his first touch of the game in the 74th minute and Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th to lift the United States over Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier. After falling to the Mexicans 2-1 in November 2015 at Columbus, Ohio, the U.S. reverted to the traditional “Dos a Cero” scoreline that marked the four previous home qualifying mattchups from 2001-13 — all in Columbus. Still regaining fitness after spraining his left ankle on Sept. 8 at Honduras, the 23-year-old Pulisic entered in the 69th minute. By Sports Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 970 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

