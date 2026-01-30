Keep on cruising: Royal Caribbean expects double-digit profit growth as demand for vacations at sea soars
‘2025 was an outstanding year, and the momentum is further accelerating into 2026,’ company’s CEO said
Royal Caribbean posted higher than expected earnings last year and now expects “double digit” growth in 2026 as demand for vacations on the seas soars.
The Miami-based cruise company reported earnings per share of $15.61 in 2025, outstripping expectations due to strong revenue and high-performing joint ventures, according to a company news release published on Thursday.
"2025 was an outstanding year, and the momentum is further accelerating into 2026," Jason Liberty, the chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, said.
“We expect another strong year of financial performance with both revenue and earnings growing double digits,” he added.
Beyond gaining new customers, Royal Caribbean reported increased loyalty from repeat cruisers and said it intends to deploy two new vessels starting in 2029, while planning for four additional ones in the future.
Following the announcement, shares of the firm — one of the largest cruise companies in the world — jumped up, according to Bloomberg.
The news highlights the rapid recovery of the cruise industry, following massive interruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, when numerous cruises were canceled due to the outbreak.
AAA predicted in October that a record 21.7 million Americans would take cruises in 2026, marking an increase of one million from the previous year.
“These numbers reflect the growing demand for ocean cruises among U.S. travelers,” Stacey Barber, the vice president of AAA Travel, said in a news release at the time.
“Our travel agents see this every day when booking dream vacations for AAA members,” she added. “Whether it’s an anniversary trip to relax in the Caribbean or a family reunion to explore Alaska, ocean cruises offer variety, convenience, and lifelong memories.”
But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Royal Caribbean.
Earlier in January, the company announced it would not sail to its private resort destination in Haiti in 2026, extending a suspension that has been in place since 2024, amid ongoing safety concerns in the nation.
