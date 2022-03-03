The US version of Russia’s state-owned TV network Russia Today has closed and its staff have been laid off after several carriers cut ties following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

T&R Productions, the production company that handles the operations for RT America, sent a memo to staff on Thursday informing them that it was “ceasing production” at all of its locations.

The memo, sent by General Manager Misha Solodovnikov and obtained by CNN, told staff the company expected the closure to be permanent, blaming d “unforeseen business interruption events”.

“Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations,” the memo read.

The collapse of the company on US soil comes after satellite carrier DirecTV announced on Tuesday that it was dropping RT America from its programming with immediate effect.

“In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately,” it said in a statement.