US operations of RT close and staff laid off after carriers cut ties with Russian-owned TV network
T&R Productions sent memo to staff on Thursday informing them that it was ‘ceasing production’ of RT America
The US version of Russia’s state-owned TV network Russia Today has closed and its staff have been laid off after several carriers cut ties following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
T&R Productions, the production company that handles the operations for RT America, sent a memo to staff on Thursday informing them that it was “ceasing production” at all of its locations.
The memo, sent by General Manager Misha Solodovnikov and obtained by CNN, told staff the company expected the closure to be permanent, blaming d “unforeseen business interruption events”.
“Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations,” the memo read.
The collapse of the company on US soil comes after satellite carrier DirecTV announced on Tuesday that it was dropping RT America from its programming with immediate effect.
“In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately,” it said in a statement.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies