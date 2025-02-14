Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 13-year-old from Oakland, California died after falling out of a hotel window while on vacation in Mexico with his family.

Ruben Navarro Jr., known as Junior, fell out of a sixth-story window at the Hotel Corona Plaza in Rosarito, Baja California on February 2, according to local outlet KRON4. The teenager was playing with his cousins in the hotel’s hallway when he accidentally backed into a glass panel, his family told KRON4.

His aunt, Marisol Mendez, told the outlet the hotel’s window should’ve been more sturdy.

“These hotels should have enough strength,” she said. “There’s no way that window should’ve come off that easily.”

open image in gallery The Hotel Corona Plaza in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico. The 13-year-old fell from a sixth-story window, according to reports ( Google Maps )

Pictures of the hotel window shared by local media outlet Rosarito en la Noticia on Facebook show there are no glass shards in the window, which KRON4 reports could indicate the glass panel popped out of the window rather than shattered.

The hotel also does not have footage of the incident, Mendez told KRON4, because the cameras are motion activated and Navarro wasn’t moving quickly enough to be detected.

A GoFundMe was launched for the family’s funeral expenses, raising $25,000 as of Friday afternoon.

“During this difficult time, we are asking for support to help with funeral expenses. Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly to helping cover these costs and providing some relief for Ruben’s family as they navigate this incredibly tough period,” the GoFundMe reads.

Mendez described Navarro as an “old soul,” telling KRON4 his death has been“really hard” for his family, particularly his mother.

“He stole their heart,” she told KRON4. “He was hilarious. He had an old soul. The way he talked was like an adult.”

The Independent has contacted the hotel and local police department for comment.