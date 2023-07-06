Rudy Farias – update: Mother accused of hiding and abusing ‘missing’ son for years before he was found
Rudy Farias was reported missing at 17-years-old in 2015 after failing to return home from a walk
Rudy Faires disappearance: Accusations fly, police investigating
The Rudy Farias case has taken its most bizarre and alarming turn yet as claims emerged that the teen never actually went missing, but was allegedly kept hidden and abused by his mother for eight years.
Mr Farias, now 25, was thrust into the national spotlight on Monday when his mother, Janie Santana, told reporters that he had been found following his disappearance on 6 March 2015. Ms Santana claimed that law enforcement informed her that her son was found beaten outside a church.
Mr Farias met with Houston Police Department investigators on Wednesday along with community leader and counsellor Quanell X.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Quanell X said Mr Farias had in fact spent the last eight years hidden in his mother’s home suffering abuse at her hands.
He said the allegations emerged after investigators separated Mr Farias from his mother to question him about where he had been since 2015.
Hours earlier, neighbours revealed they had seen Mr Farias multiple times over the years that he was said to have been missing.
Houston Police say they are still conducting an active investigation.
Police to hold press conference today
The Houston Police Department said they plan to hold a press conference regarding the disappearance and discovery of Rudy Farias today.
“We will have a news conference in this case soon after 11 a.m. (CDT) today at HPD Headquarters and will live stream the newser on our social media platforms,” Houston Police wrote.
Catch up with the Rudy Farias story
On 29 June, Janie Santana was delivered the news any parent of a missing child yearns for. After what she says were eight long years of praying her son Rudy Farias was alive, Ms Santana got a much-anticipated call from the Hoston Police Department informing her that he had been found.
Ms Santana claimed Rudy, now 25, was badly beaten and abused, but expressed relief at the prospect of finally holding her son in her arms after years of uncertainty.
However, what appeared to be a miracle outcome against the odds is now being questioned as allegations have emerged from Ms Santana’s neighbours that her son was never missing. The Houston Police Department confirmed that an investigation into Rudy’s disappearance is underway, but detectives had not spoken with him as of Tuesday.
Andrea Blanco reports:
An 8-year search for Rudy Farias came to a miracle end. But was he really missing?
Rudy Farias’ mother announced he was found alive eight years after he was reported missing as a teen. This news came as a surprise to neighbours, who are sure he wasn’t missing at all. Andrea Blanco reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies