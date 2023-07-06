✕ Close Rudy Faires disappearance: Accusations fly, police investigating

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Rudy Farias case has taken its most bizarre and alarming turn yet as claims emerged that the teen never actually went missing, but was allegedly kept hidden and abused by his mother for eight years.

Mr Farias, now 25, was thrust into the national spotlight on Monday when his mother, Janie Santana, told reporters that he had been found following his disappearance on 6 March 2015. Ms Santana claimed that law enforcement informed her that her son was found beaten outside a church.

Mr Farias met with Houston Police Department investigators on Wednesday along with community leader and counsellor Quanell X.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Quanell X said Mr Farias had in fact spent the last eight years hidden in his mother’s home suffering abuse at her hands.

He said the allegations emerged after investigators separated Mr Farias from his mother to question him about where he had been since 2015.

Hours earlier, neighbours revealed they had seen Mr Farias multiple times over the years that he was said to have been missing.

Houston Police say they are still conducting an active investigation.