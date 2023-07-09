Rudy Farias ‘plans to avoid mother’ as abuse claims swirl after fake missing case exposed – latest update
Houston activist Quanell X maintained in an interview with The Independent that Rudy Farias is a ‘victim’ of his mother’s abuse
Rudy Farias mother is not facing charges for eight-year lie, police say
Rudy Farias reportedly plans to avoid his mother after she was exposed for falsely claiming he was missing for eight years in Houston, Texas.
Pauline Sanchez said her nephew is “doing well” but doesn’t want to see or live with his mother Janie Santana, who has been the subject of harrowing claims of abuse against her son - though police denied those claims.
Mr Farias made headlines this week when Ms Santana announced that the now-25-year-old had been “found” eight years after she reported him missing.
Houston police later confirmed that Mr Farias was never actually missing and had been living at home with his mother the whole time.
Following an interview with detectives, community activist Quanell X, who was in the meeting, claimed that Mr Farias had alleged alarming abuse by his mother. The activist's claims were then confusingly shut down by police, after which he doubled down in an interview with The Independent.
Prosecutors have declined to bring charges against Ms Santana for lying. The decision was condemned by other relatives, with one of her sisters accusing police of a “cover-up”.
An investigation is ongoing as numerous questions remain around the case.
Why is Janie Santana not facing criminal charges?
Despite police now saying they know that the eight-year disappearance was nothing but a fraud, Rudy Farias’ mother Janie Santana is not currently facing any criminal charges.
In Thursday’s press conference, Lt Zamora said the district attorney had declined to bring any charges in the case “at this time”.
“Being missing is not a crime,” Lt Zamora said, insisting that – under Texas law – Mr Farias was classed as an adult when he went missing.
When pressed that making fictitious reports to police was a crime, authorities stood by the “integrity” of the investigation and said that it is ongoing.
Rudy Farias ‘confidante’ shares suspicions about mother
A woman who considered herself a “surrogate parent” to Rudy Farias before he was reported missing has spoken out following revelations that the disappearance was a sham.
Jacque Brunswick lived in the same Houston neighbourhood as Mr Farias in the years before his mother, Janie Santana, claimed he vanished in March 2015.
In a Friday appearance on NewsNation, Ms Brunswick revealed she has long believed that Ms Santana was involved in the disappearance.
“I honestly had always thought that Janie had something to do with it, had her hands in it some way or somehow,” she said.
“After a couple of years I started grieving him because I truly thought that he was dead.”
Ms Brunswick described Mr Farias as a “timid” teenager who appeared to be afraid of his mother.
Where is Rudy Farias’ mother now?
Rumours are swirling that Rudy Farias’ mother Janie Santana is “on the run” following explosive abuse claims.
A neighbour reportedly called 911 on Thursday night to report seeing Ms Santana leave her home in Houston just after midnight.
It came hours after police confirmed that Ms Santana had lied about her son being missing for eight years - but refuted abuse claims by local activist Quanell X.
Ms Santana had speculated on Wednesday that she would be arrested before authorities announced that prosecutors are not planning to press charges.
Her current whereabouts are unknown.
WATCH: Quanell X alleges Rudy Farias was ‘abused'
Houston police and activist Quanell X give different accounts of the same interview
While it is now clear that Rudy Farias’ disappearance was a fraud, what remains unclear is what he did and what he may have suffered during the mysterious eight-year time gap.
On Wednesday, Mr Farias was interviewed by Houston Police investigators.
Following the meeting, he was led out of the building by community activist Quanell X.
Quanell X told reporters that the 25-year-old claimed he had suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of his mother over the past eight years.
“I heard horrific things from that young man, and I didn’t want him to see me shedding tears but I couldn’t hold [them] back,” Quanell X told reporters. “No child should ever be treated like that by their own mother.”
He claimed Mr Farias said Ms Santana abused him, forced him to take hallucinogenic mushrooms and kept him hidden in his home all the while continuing to claim he was missing.
But, his version of events was contradicted by Houston police on Thursday who said that Mr Farias did not tell investigators he had been abused.
Lieutenant Christopher Zamora, a detective with Houston Police Department (HPD)’s missing persons unit, said that “we do take all allegations seriously and any new information or facts that we receive will be investigated”.
But Quanell X doubled down on the abuse claims in an interview with The Independent.
“I believe that Rudy is absolutely a victim,” he said after the briefing.
“The kid was distraught ... absolutely distraught,” Quanell X said of Mr Farias’ demeanour in the police interview. “He went back and forth; he acted like a teenager, then he would act 20...is he 23 or 25? He went back and forth between like a child state to a mature state.”
Quanell X went on to accuse police of “trying to hide from conducting a shady sham investigation”.
“It’s all confusing as hell to me now,” he said. “I think they’re revictimising the kid all over again. I believe he needs extensive medical, psychological help and treatment.”
Why did Rudy Farias’ mother lie about his disappearance?
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Rudy Farias case is why his mother Janie Santana continued to claim he was missing for eight years – when he had actually returned home just one day after he disappeared.
A possible motive has emerged in the fact that Ms Santana profited financially from the false claims of her son’s disappearance.
On 22 March 2015 – around two weeks after he was reported missing – a GoFundMe was launched to help track down the missing teenager.
“It has been over a month and Rudy is still Missing,” it read.
“Please help us find RUDY FARIAS IV! Rudy went out to walk his 2 puppies on March 6th 2015 and has not been seen nor heard from since then ! Rudy’s 2 puppies WERE FOUND but not Rudy! He suffers from both physical and mental disabilities, so we need to get him home ASAP!... We are asking for donations to be able to offer a reward for Information leading us TO Rudy as well as medical expenses for Rudy since he has been missing since March 6th,and each day that passes...means his health is deteriorating gravelly.
“Rudy’s mother is a single parent who has already lost her eldest son in 2011 and Rudy’s father in 2014 !!! She needs financial assistance since she is unable to work understandably so with her son missing! The bills are pilling up and Rudy’s mother’s health has also deteriorated as she is devestated ....mentally...physically and emotionally utterly exhausted!!
“Please dig deep into your hearts and put yourselves in Rudy’s mother place... she cannot do this Alone! Give what you can and know that God will bless you and all that you do for her! We Believe that Rudy IS STILL ALIVE AND TIME IS RUNNING OUT! God Bless you and know that All monies Will be used accordingly towards the REWARD and the needs of the Search.”
Several people dug deep and donated a total of $2,025 to the fundraiser, titled “Donate to Help Find Rudy Farias IV,” in the hopes it would help to bring Mr Farias home. The funds all went to Ms Santana who profited from the claim.
Yet, while she may have reaped some financial benefit from the scam, no donations have been made to the GoFundMe since 2015 – raising questions as to whether or not this may have been a solid motive.
During Thursday’s press conference, Houston police were asked whether mental illness could have perhaps played a part in what transpired.
Police declined to comment on that possibility, saying they are “not going to go into that now” but that the investigation is continuing.
Rudy Farias was afraid of his mother as a teenager, ‘confidante' says
Rudy Farias’ former neighbour has described how he appeared afraid of his mother before she reported him missing in 2015.
Jacque Brunswick considered herself a “surrogate parent” to Mr Farias before he allegedly vanished in Houston over eight years ago, she told NewsNation.
Ms Brunswick said she became close with the then-teenager following his brother’s death in a motorcycle accident.
“Rudy was really having trouble dealing with it and was wanting help,” she said. “And it wasn’t just me. There was some other people that you know, we started that taking him under our wings.”
Ms Brunswick said the then-teenager was “sheltered” and appeared to be nervous around his mother, Janie Santana.
“He was a very timid young man, would not look at you when he spoke, especially if she was around,” she said. “He would look at the ground and fidget with his hands.”
Former Houston detective condemns Quanell X comments
A former Houston detective has criticised activist Quanell X for airing claims of abuse allegedly suffered by Rudy Farias.
Tensions arose between Quanell X and Houston police when the activist came out to claim that Mr Farias had alleged abuse by his mother - which officials roundly denied.
Quanell X first spoke out about the case on Wednesday after attending a meeting between Mr Farias and detectives.
“That boy needs to go to the best drug rehab and best psychological, mental health facility we can find for him. He’s a good kid. That kid was just severely abused,” he told reporters.
At a press conference on Thursday, Lt Christopher Zamora denied Quanell X’s account, saying Mr Farias had not made any such claims.
While confusion over the conflicting accounts persists, former detective Mark Stephens said that Quanell X may have hurt any chance at bringing charges should the abuse claims be found credible.
“He got on national television and declared to the world for the past eight years, Rudy, the alleged victim here, has been on psychedelic drugs,” Mr Stephens told KTRK. “So basically for the last decade, why would you then believe him when he tells you these horrible stories about his mother?”
Rudy Farias ‘couldn’t stand’ his mother, neighbour claims
A neighbour who spent time with Rudy Farias during the years he was falsely considered missing has claimed that he “couldn’t stand” his mother Janie Santana.
Jeanay Wyble told Newsweek she was stunned when she heard reports last week that Mr Farias had been “found” after eight years - because she never knew about his purported disappearance.
“I was shocked because we were hanging around with him. We invited him to our house, and we didn’t know he was missing,” she said.
She said that Ms Santana had tried to convince her and other people in the neighbourhood that Mr Farias was her nephew - as was confirmed by Houston police on Thursday.
Ms Wyble said Mr Farias didn’t have “major” issues but that he “didn’t like being around her”.
Was Rudy Farias’ mother suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy?
Rudy Farias’ mother Janie Santana may be suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a private investigator who tried to track him down told The Independent.
Brenda Paradise said that early on she felt many of Ms Santana’s claims about her son’s disappearance in 2015 didn’t add up, and says his mother probably lied to rake in thousands of dollars in public donations.
Ms Paradise told The Independent that when she first got involved with the case days after the missing person’s report was filed, she became aware that Ms Santana had created a GoFundMe page claiming that her son had been diagnosed with cancer.
She said she didn’t see any evidence that the diagnosis was genuine, and was unsure how much money the fundraiser attracted.
After Mr Farias’ case began attracting attention, the cancer fundraiser “quietly went away.” She said she mentioned the page to the Houston Police Department (HPD).
After Mr Farias was reported missing, Ms Santana set up a second fundraiser with the goal of making $75,000 to “help find Rudy”. She received just over $2,000 before the page was shut down this week.
Days after Mr Farias disappeared, Ms Paradise said she attended a community fundraiser organised to aid the search.
She told The Independent Ms Santana showed up two hours later, pocketed approximately $2,000, and then left within 20 minutes.
“I don’t know what she’s trying to get money for but it’s been a money grab the whole way.” Ms Paradise told The Independent.
