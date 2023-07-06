Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rudy Farias’ mother has said she expects to be arrested after her son was reportedly “found” eight years after he was reported missing.

Mr Farias, 25, was discovered outside a church in Houston, Texas on 29 June after he reportedly went missing in 2015, his mother Janie Santana told reporters this week.

Her account has been thrown into doubt after a counsellor who interviewed Mr Farias with Houston Police Department officers told reporters he had been sexually and physically abused, and kept hidden by his mother the whole time.

In a video clip obtained by KPRC, Ms Santana tells neighbours that she is expecting to be arrested.

“When he first went missing, he didn't report it to the police,” Ms Santana said on Wednesday as she got out of her car in front of her home.

“And they are trying to say that he might have done some crimes. Which he didn't. And now they want to arrest me. Because they said I was hiding him.”

