The case surrounding Rudy Farias took another bizarre turn as Houston police confirmed that the 25-year-old was never actually missing, but denied bombshell claims of abuse by his mother.

On Thursday, Police said Mr Farias’ mother, Janie Santana, filed a missing person’s report for her son on 6 March 2015 but that he returned home the following day.

Over the course of eight years, investigators spoke with Ms Santana, Mr Farias and other family members but were given false names and told Mr Farias was Ms Santana’s nephew.

Despite this, investigators said the district attorney would not be pursuing charges related to “making fictitious reports”.

The police account on Thursday directly contradicted allegations made by community leader and counsellor Quanell X, who attended a meeting with Mr Farias and detectives on Wednesday. Directly after the meeting, Quanell X told reporters that Mr Farias said he spent the last eight years hidden in his mother’s home suffering abuse at her hands.

Officials were unable to provide an explanation for the contradictions at Thursday’s briefing but Quanell X reiterated his claims to The Independent.