Rudy Farias ‘plans to avoid mother’ as abuse claims swirl after fake missing case exposed - latest update
Houston activist Quanell X maintained in an interview with The Independent that Rudy Farias is a ‘victim’ of his mother’s abuse
Rudy Farias mother is not facing charges for eight-year lie, police say
Rudy Farias reportedly plans to avoid his mother after she was exposed for falsely claiming he was missing for eight years in Houston, Texas.
Pauline Sanchez said her nephew is “doing well” but doesn’t want to see or live with his mother Janie Santana, who has been the subject of harrowing claims of abuse against her son - though police denied those claims.
Mr Farias made headlines this week when Ms Santana announced that the now-25-year-old had been “found” eight years after she reported him missing.
Houston police later confirmed that Mr Farias was never actually missing and had been living at home with his mother the whole time.
Following an interview with detectives, community activist Quanell X, who was in the meeting, claimed that Mr Farias had alleged alarming abuse by his mother. The activist's claims were then confusingly shut down by police, after which he doubled down in an interview with The Independent.
Prosecutors have declined to bring charges against Ms Santana for lying. The decision was condemned by other relatives, with one of her sisters accusing police of a “cover-up”.
An investigation is ongoing as numerous questions remain around the case.
Questions surrounding Rudy Farias’ return remain
At first glance, it appeared to be a happy ending where a family was reunited and a mother’s years of agony searching for her missing child finally came to an end.
But, it quickly became apparent that things weren’t what they seemed.
Rudy Farias’ remarkable return eight years after his mother Janie Santana filed a missing persons report turned out to be nothing but a scam.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Rudy Farias doesn’t want contact with his mother, aunt claims
Rudy Farias’ aunt has insisted that he does not want any contact with his mother, despite police claims that he voluntarily returned home after being “found” last week.
Pauline Sanchez told NBC News that Mr Farias is “doing well” but that he “plans to stay away from” his mother Janie Santana after her eight-year lie about his disappearance was exposed.
“His mentality, he needs to get well. He’s going to be cautious. I still feel that he’s traumatized and gone through a lot. I still feel action should be taken,” Ms Sanchez said. “He doesn’t want to see his mom and doesn’t want to go back to his mom.”
Ms Sanchez said she saw her nephew for the first time in eight years on Thursday night, hours after police confirmed that Mr Farias had never been missing at all. Rather, police said Mr Farias had been home with his mother the whole time.
“I felt great presence,” Ms Sanchez said of the reunion. “It was beautiful. We hugged until I finally let go. He’s a bit skinny.”
Rudy Farias’ childhood was marked by tragedy
From a young age, Rudy Farias experienced life-changing tragedies.
Mr Farias, 25, was recently declared “found” after, supposedly, being missing for eight years. Then in a bombshell revelation, Houston authorities revealed he was never missing and had been living with his mother using false names.
Allegations that Mr Farias’ mother had abused him arose from the strange case which police have denied.
But as more information comes to light, it was revealed Mr Farias experienced several tragic hardships in his childhood.
At 13 years old, Mr Farias’ half-brother, Charles Uresti, was killed in a motorcycle crash. A private investigator, hired by the Farias family, told NBC’s Dateline in 2015 that Mr Farias and his mother were the first to the crash scene.
“He watched his best friend die right in front of him,” Brenda Paradise told Dateline. “His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should.”
Then in 2014, Mr Farias’ father died by suicide while under investigation for a fake speed ticketing scheme.
An investigation by KHOU 11 found that officers were falsely claiming to have witnessed speeding infractions in order to claim overtime by testifying in court.
Cousin of Rudy Farias describes his mother as ‘manipulative'
Rudy Farias was spotted in 2018
In the eight years that Rudy Farias was “missing” he was sighted by his cousin once in 2018 and reported to police.
In 2018, Mr Farias’ cousin, Cassandra Lopez, called Houston police to say he had been spotted at his mother’s home, according to Click 2 Houston.
When officers showed up at Ms Santana’s home, they said they didn’t find any sign of the missing boy.
Lieutenant Christopher Zamora, a detective with Houston Police Department (HPD)’s missing persons unit, told reporters this week that officers had unspecified interactions with Mr Farias during the eight years he was “missing”. It was unclear when exactly this happened.
During those interactions, he said both mother and son gave false names and dates of birth to officers, and claimed that Mr Farias was her nephew not her son.
ICYMI: District Attorney will not pursue charges against Rudy Farias’ mother
Houston police confirmed that 25-year-old Rudy Farias was not missing for the eight years his mother claimed he was but said the Houston district attorney declined to pursue charges against Jamie Santana.
Ms Santana could have been charged with “making fictitious reports” or “failure to ID” but the DA chose not to make those charges.
Police could not offer a possible motive behind why Ms Santana claimed her son was missing when he was not.
Rudy Farias’ mother may face legal action from GoFundMe after she profited from fake disappearance story
Rudy Farias’ mother could soon face legal action from GoFundMe after she raked in thousands of dollars in donations by falsely claiming that her son was missing.
The fundraising platform said in a statement on Thursday that Janie Santana had been permanently banned from GoFundMe and from all future beneficiary opportunities after the bizarre scam came to light this week.
“GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and cooperates with law enforcement investigations and those accused of wrongdoing,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Newsweek.
“Our trust and safety team takes swift action against those who exploit the generosity of our community, including with the outright removal of a fundraiser, banning an account for violating our terms of service, and even pursuing potential legal recourse.”
Rachel Sharp reports:
Relative of Rudy Farias says his mother is ‘manipulative’
Michelle Rodriguez, the cousin of Rudy Farias, speculated that something more sinister may be occurring in case of his fictitious disappearance.
While speaking with Chris Cuomo for NewsNation on Thursday evening, Ms Rodriguez said it was not like Mr Farias to lie about his disappearance but it was like his mother, Janie Santana
“She’s very conniving, she’s very manipulative,” Ms Rodriguez said. “She tries to make people fear her.”
The GoFundMe for Rudy Farias
Quanell X doubles down on claims Rudy Farias was abused by his mother
A community activist who first aired claims that Rudy Farias was abused by his mother has doubled down after a denial by Houston police.
Quanell X, who says he was in the room with Mr Farias when he spoke to investigators on Wednesday, emerged from the meeting to tell reporters that the 25-year-old had described being hidden and subjected to abuse by his mother, Janie Santana, for eight years after she reported him missing in 2015.
Houston police officials denied this account at a press conference on Thursday, saying there was no evidence that Mr Farias was abused.
Reached by The Independent shortly after the press conference, Quanell X said: “I believe that Rudy is absolutely a victim.”
Bevan Hurley and Sheila Flynn report:
