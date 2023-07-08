✕ Close Rudy Farias mother is not facing charges for eight-year lie, police say

Rudy Farias reportedly plans to avoid his mother after she was exposed for falsely claiming he was missing for eight years in Houston, Texas.

Pauline Sanchez said her nephew is “doing well” but doesn’t want to see or live with his mother Janie Santana, who has been the subject of harrowing claims of abuse against her son - though police denied those claims.

Mr Farias made headlines this week when Ms Santana announced that the now-25-year-old had been “found” eight years after she reported him missing.

Houston police later confirmed that Mr Farias was never actually missing and had been living at home with his mother the whole time.

Following an interview with detectives, community activist Quanell X, who was in the meeting, claimed that Mr Farias had alleged alarming abuse by his mother. The activist's claims were then confusingly shut down by police, after which he doubled down in an interview with The Independent.

Prosecutors have declined to bring charges against Ms Santana for lying. The decision was condemned by other relatives, with one of her sisters accusing police of a “cover-up”.

An investigation is ongoing as numerous questions remain around the case.