Police have identified the driver involved in a car crash that left former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani with serious injuries.

Giuliani, who previously served as President Trump’s lawyer, was hospitalized with a fractured spine after the collision in New Hampshire Saturday.

Lauren Kemp, 19, of Concord, was driving a Honda HR-V on Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester when she rear-ended a rented Ford Bronco being driven by Guiliani’s spokesperson Ted Goodman, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The collision sent both vehicles into the median, leaving them “heavily damaged,” police said. Troopers and firefighters, already on the scene for a separate domestic violence incident across the interstate, witnessed the crash and rendered aid.

open image in gallery Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is reportedly being treated for a fractured spine after the car crash, his head of security says ( Getty )

Giuliani, Goodman and Kemp were rushed to area hospitals by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate the incident.

According to Giuliani’s head of security, Michael Ragusa, the former mayor was taken to a nearby trauma center, where physicians discovered he had a “fractured thoracic vertebrae,” and multiple cuts and bruises. He was also injured on his left arm and lower leg.

Giuliani is expected to remain in the hospital for several more days to undergo tests, and then wear a brace for the broken vertebrae, according to the New York Post.

The former mayor “is in good spirits and recovering tremendously,” his security guard posted on X Sunday afternoon. He added that Giuliani’s business partner and medical provider were contacted and have since arrived at the hospital to oversee his care.

On Sunday, Giuliani took to X to thank Maria Ryan, a business partner and nurse practitioner in New Hampshire, for overseeing his care. The two were seen on WMUR 9 footage attending a New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball game in Manchester earlier on Saturday.

Before the collision, Ragusa said that Giuliani was helping “a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident” and remained at the scene on Interstate 93 until officers ensured her safety.

After troopers arrived, Goodman drove the former associate attorney general southbound on the highway when the woman struck “from behind at high speed,” Ragusa said.

Giuliani’s son Andrew has led well-wishes for the GOP politician’s recovery, writing on X that he’s the “toughest” man he knows.

open image in gallery Giuliani served as Donald Trump’s lawyer during the president’s first term ( Getty Images )

“Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father. Your prayers mean the world,” the younger Giuliani, who leads the White House’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force, tweeted on Sunday evening.

“As a son, I can tell you I’m honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I’ve ever seen!”

Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson was among those posting messages of support on X, writing: “Please pray for America’s Mayor.”

Giuliani served as New York City mayor from 1994 through 2001. He later served as Donald Trump’s lawyer during the president’s first term in the White House, and has peddled false claims of voter fraud and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In June 2021, Giuliani's law license was suspended by the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court. By July 2024, Giuliani was disbarred in New York, marking the permanent revocation of his license to practice law in the state.

In January, Giuliani settled with two Georgia election workers who sued him in 2023 for defamation after he falsely claimed the pair had manipulated 2020 election results. A jury awarded the pair $148 million in damages.

The Independent has contacted the New Hampshire State Police for more information.