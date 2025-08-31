Rudy Giuliani seriously injured in car accident after stopping to help domestic violence victim, his spokesperson says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 81, was injured in a New Hampshire car accident, his spokesperson said.

Giuliani’s car was hit from behind on Saturday night, according to Michael Ragusa, his spokesperson and head of security. The 81-year-old was taken to a nearby trauma center, where physicians discovered he had a “fractured thoracic vertebrae” and multiple cuts and bruises, Ragusa said.

Shortly before the incident, the spokesperson said Giuliani had been helping a woman who was injured in a domestic violence incident.

“Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911,” Ragusa said. “He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.”

open image in gallery Rudy Giuliani’s car was hit from behind on a New Hampshire highway, his spokesperson says ( Getty Images )

“Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed,” he added. “He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

The Independent has contacted the New Hampshire Highway Patrol for more information.

Giuliani’s “business partner and medical provider” were contacted and have since arrived at the hospital to oversee his care, according to Ragusa. The ex-mayor is now “in good spirits and recovering tremendously,” Ragusa added in a post on X.

Giuliani served as New York City mayor from 1994 through 2001. He later served as President Donald Trump’s lawyer during his first term in the White House, and has peddled false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In January, Giuliani settled with two Georgia election workers who sued him in 2023 for defamation after he falsely claimed the pair had manipulated 2020 election results. A jury awarded the pair $148 million in damages.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates