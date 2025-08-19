Food influencers escape death after car crashes into restaurant table during filming
NinaUnrated said this was the couple’s second accident to have occurred this month
An influencer couple is lucky to be alive after an SUV plowed through the window as they sat down to enjoy a meal at one of their favorite restaurants.
Nina Santiago, who goes by NinaUnrated, and Patrick Blackwood were sitting down at CuVée’s Culinary Creations brunch restaurant in Houston, Texas, to enjoy a meal when the incident unfolded.
The couple vlogs their lifestyle and outings to popular Texas restaurants to over 20,000 subscribers online.
“We were just sitting in a cozy booth at our favorite restaurant, enjoying happy hour with an amazing spread of salmon sliders, presidential oysters, a macaroni and cheese flight (classic, lobster, and truffle), shrimp and grits, and some refreshing drinks,” she wrote under the YouTube video.
In the clip, the pair are seen enjoying a burger when they are suddenly jolted from their table, and shards of glass are seen flying into the air.
The table, filled with various meals, was also sent flying into the air by the force of the crash.
In the post, the couple said, “This SUV came barreling through the glass wall at 35-40 mph [...] it hit right next to Patrick on the outside of the booth.”
After the sudden impact, the couple and nearby servers were caught on camera in a state of shock as the banquet scene was destroyed.
In the same video, the pair showed the aftermath, including the extent of their injuries, with Nina having slashed her hand and face, and Blackwood with a large cut on his cheek.
“Alright, time for stitches. My body just feels tight, my head hurts a little bit, and my jaw hurts a little bit. I’m just glad I’m alive,” Santiago says.
She also revealed that this was the couple’s second accident to occur in the same month, which made the incident even more disturbing.
“I don’t know if I’m lucky or ******,” she said.
The couple was lucky to escape barely unscathed from the near-miss.
“We were inches from disaster, but by some miracle, we're both okay, just shaken and forever changed,” they said, adding, “Stay safe out there because life is so unexpected. That SUV came out of nowhere, and all we were doing was enjoying a simple meal.”
The restaurant shared the clip on their Instagram and wrote, “It was definitely a crazy weekend at Cuvées. We’re just thanking God everyone is safe!”
“Nothing is going to keep us from serving great food and service to our community,” the Instagram story said.
It’s not immediately clear if the driver of the SUV will face any charges in the case.
