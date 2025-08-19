Food influencers escape death after car crashes into restaurant table during filming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An influencer couple is lucky to be alive after an SUV plowed through the window as they sat down to enjoy a meal at one of their favorite restaurants.

Nina Santiago, who goes by NinaUnrated, and Patrick Blackwood were sitting down at CuVée’s Culinary Creations brunch restaurant in Houston, Texas, to enjoy a meal when the incident unfolded.

The couple vlogs their lifestyle and outings to popular Texas restaurants to over 20,000 subscribers online.

“We were just sitting in a cozy booth at our favorite restaurant, enjoying happy hour with an amazing spread of salmon sliders, presidential oysters, a macaroni and cheese flight (classic, lobster, and truffle), shrimp and grits, and some refreshing drinks,” she wrote under the YouTube video.

In the clip, the pair are seen enjoying a burger when they are suddenly jolted from their table, and shards of glass are seen flying into the air.

open image in gallery The couple was tucking into a burger when the SUV crashed through the window ( Unrated EX Files )

The table, filled with various meals, was also sent flying into the air by the force of the crash.

In the post, the couple said, “This SUV came barreling through the glass wall at 35-40 mph [...] it hit right next to Patrick on the outside of the booth.”

After the sudden impact, the couple and nearby servers were caught on camera in a state of shock as the banquet scene was destroyed.

In the same video, the pair showed the aftermath, including the extent of their injuries, with Nina having slashed her hand and face, and Blackwood with a large cut on his cheek.

open image in gallery Shards of glass were seen flying up in the air as the couple swerved out of the way ( Unrated EX Files )

“Alright, time for stitches. My body just feels tight, my head hurts a little bit, and my jaw hurts a little bit. I’m just glad I’m alive,” Santiago says.

She also revealed that this was the couple’s second accident to occur in the same month, which made the incident even more disturbing.

“I don’t know if I’m lucky or ******,” she said.

The couple was lucky to escape barely unscathed from the near-miss.

open image in gallery Patrick Blackwood managed to get a deep cut on the face from the crash ( Unrated EX Files )

“We were inches from disaster, but by some miracle, we're both okay, just shaken and forever changed,” they said, adding, “Stay safe out there because life is so unexpected. That SUV came out of nowhere, and all we were doing was enjoying a simple meal.”

The restaurant shared the clip on their Instagram and wrote, “It was definitely a crazy weekend at Cuvées. We’re just thanking God everyone is safe!”

“Nothing is going to keep us from serving great food and service to our community,” the Instagram story said.

It’s not immediately clear if the driver of the SUV will face any charges in the case.