The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rudy Giuliani slammed WABC radio for firing him on Friday and is accusing the station of axing him to appease “trailer trash little creep” Joe Biden in an effort to get in good with Democrats.

Hours after he was fired, the former New York City mayor shared his frustrations on his “America’s Mayor Live” show on X, claiming WABC’s billionaire owner John Catsimatidis was keeping him from “telling the truth” about the “stolen” 2020 presidential election.

“The Democrat thing has something to do with it. And the fact that the Bidens are really zeroing in now on interference with the 2024 election. And remember, we can go right back to the beginning. The first thing Biden did as a candidate is write a letter to the network saying to keep me off,” Mr Giuliani claimed.

“He began as a trailer trash little creep taking little bits with his scummy little brothers. And now he’s a world-class thief. Somehow strangely, he’s President of the United States.”

Mr Catsimatidis, a Republican donor, told The New York Times that he fired the former mayor from “The Rudy Giuliani Show” – which has since been cancelled – because he failed to comply with the station’s policy around the election.

He also said the former mayor had been given repeated warnings before his ousting.

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, December15, 2023 ( AP )

“We’re not going to talk about fallacies of the November 2020 election,” Mr Catsimatidis told the outlet. “We warned him once. We warned him twice. And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it.”

The billionaire said that once they told Mr Giuliani that he was suspended and would not be going on the air for his 3pm show, he became “belligerent.”

“What John Catsimatidis has done is disgraceful,” Mr Giuliani said in response during his X show on Friday night.

“With the pretense that he was building some kind of a First Amendment station, he blew a hole in the First Amendment that’s so big you can’t even find it. You can’t tell somebody not to talk about the 2020 presidential election and tell me that you have a respect for free speech.”

“Isn’t that a test?” he asked his viewers. “All the good people are the ones who want to speak and the bad people are the ones who want to stop people from speaking. Nobody can really learn about it … And isn’t it a hell of a time to stop me from doing what I’ve been doing for 3-and-a-half years — just when they may be preparing to steal another election?”

The final blow came on Thursday, when Mr Giuliani tried to speak about election-related issues live on air, prompting station employees to cut him off, The New York Times reported.

His ousting from the WABC show, which aired every weekday and on Sunday, means that Mr Giuliani has lost one of his main ways of communicating with the public as well as a source of income. Mr Giuliani only earned advertising revenue from the show and was not paid a salary.

The loss of income for the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” before becoming synonymous with pushing election conspiracies comes after he filed for bankruptcy in December.

As well as his financial woes, Mr Giuliani is facing multiple criminal charges. He has been indicted on charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and Arizona.

The trained attorney has also been disbarred in Washington DC and New York.

In an emailed statement to The Independent, Mr Giuliani said he learned of his firing fromThe New York Times and claimed he was unaware of a policy against him speaking out about the 2020 election.

“How can you possibly believe that when I’ve been regularly commenting on the 2020 election for three and a half years, and I’ve talked about the case in Georgia incessantly ever since the verdict in December,” Mr Giuliani said.

Even if such a policy did exist, he stated that it was “violated so often that it couldn’t be taken seriously” and called the directive a “clear violation of free speech.”