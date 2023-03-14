‘Reckless’ Russian fighter jet forces down US Air Force drone flying over Black Sea
US Air Force condemned alleged Russian interference
A Russian fighter jet forced a US drone flying over international waters in the Black Sea out of the sky on Tuesday, according to US officials.
US Air Force General James B Hecker of the branch’s Europe command told CNN in a statement that a pair of Russian Su-27 aircraft performed a “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional” set of maneuvers, dumping fuel and damaging the propeller of a US Air Force MQ-9 “Reaper” drone, forcing US officials to bring the craft down.
“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash,” he added.
Aircraft from both countries have operated over the Black Sea, which borders Russian and Ukraine, since the former fully invaded the latter in February 2022.
The Independent has contacted the Russian defence ministry for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
